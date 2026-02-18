Ramadan begins in Palestine, many Muslim states, Egypt, Syria to follow

Palestinians in Gaza gathered for the predawn meal on the first day of fasting as the month of Ramadan began in several Arab and Islamic countries, while it is set to start in some other states a day later.

However, people in Gaza, who began observing the holy Muslim month on Wednesday, are struggling to access food and clean water amid Israel’s ongoing genocidal war despite the “ceasefire”.

Families who once had full tables during Ramadan before the war, more than two years ago, now organise their fasting day around aid distribution schedules. Many rely on soup kitchens as Israel refuses to allow in more aid and basic supplies to Gaza.

Under the “ceasefire” deal between Israel and Hamas that came into effect in October, at least 600 aid trucks were supposed to enter the Strip each day. However, the actual number is far less.

In addition, there are daily violations by Israel, attacks on the war-devastated enclave have continued nearly daily since the “ceasefire” began, killing more than 600 Palestinians.

Meanwhile, in occupied East Jerusalem, thousands of worshippers filled Al-Aqsa Mosque’s covered prayer halls and open courtyards, as footage shared online showed Israeli police stationed inside the compound and moving among attendees during tarawih prayers.

The prayers came against the backdrop of heightened tensions there, particularly in and around the Old City and the Al-Aqsa compound, where Israeli authorities have stepped up security measures, including arrests and temporary bans against religious figures and activists.

According to figures cited by the Jerusalem governorate, more than 250 orders barring Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa have been issued since the beginning of 2026.

Israel has also intensified operations in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since launching its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, in tandem with a sharp escalation of settler attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property; settlers rampage with impunity, often backed by the Israeli military.

Ramadan begins in Gulf states

Saudi Arabia said the new moon of Ramadan was sighted on Tuesday evening and that fasting would begin on Wednesday.

Religious authorities in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Palestine, Sudan, Somalia and Djibouti also said Wednesday would be the first day of Ramadan.

Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Diwan also announced that Ramadan would begin on Wednesday. Iraqi Shia Muslims also started their fasting on Wednesday.

Ramadan also started for Sunni Muslims in Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.

Despite advances in astronomy and the ability to determine the start of Islamic months, religious authorities in many Muslim countries continue to rely on direct visual sighting as the official method for confirming the presence of the crescent moon.

This practice has been followed since the time of the Prophet Muhammad, who linked the beginning of fasting to the sighting of the crescent.

During Ramadan, devout Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. After sunset, people traditionally gather for the breaking of the fast, known as iftar.

Muslims believe Ramadan marks the month when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad nearly 1,450 years ago.

Ramadan to begin on Thursday in several countries

Egypt will observe the holy month from Thursday, as the new moon was not sighted on Tuesday, according to the country’s mufti, Nazir Ayyad.

Religious authorities in Jordan, Syria, Indonesia, Pakistan, Iran, Tunisia and Malaysia also announced the start of the holy month on Thursday.

Muslims in Turkiye, Oman, Singapore and Australia will also begin fasting on Thursday after authorities confirmed the start of the holy month based on astronomical calculations.