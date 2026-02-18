Man with shotgun running towards US Capitol building arrested by police

The suspect, identified as Carter Camacho from Smyrna, Georgia, was wearing a tactical vest and gloves and had additional ammunition alongside a shotgun.

Police in Washington, DC, have arrested an 18-year-old man as he ran towards the Capitol Building, home to the US Congress, armed with a loaded shotgun and extra ammunition.

The suspect, identified as Carter Camacho from Smyrna in the state of Georgia, was wearing a tactical vest and gloves, and had additional ammunition along with the loaded shotgun, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect had run “several hundred yards” towards the Capitol Building, brandishing a combat-style shotgun, before he was intercepted by police, the US Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said.

Officers challenged the suspect and ordered him to drop the gun. He complied with the order, lay on the ground and was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

No motive was given by police, who said the suspect’s actions were under investigation, including whether he intended to target Congress, which is not currently in session.

“Who knows what would have happened if we wouldn’t have officers standing here?” Sullivan told a news conference.

Police later found the suspect’s Mercedes SUV parked in front of the US Botanic Garden on nearby Maryland Avenue. A gas mask and a Kevlar helmet were discovered inside the car.

Sullivan told reporters the suspect was not known to the authorities. “The vehicle wasn’t registered to him, and he has multiple addresses,” he added.

US Capitol Police said in a statement that the suspect faces charges of unlawful activities, as well as carrying a rifle without a licence, possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition.

Tuesday’s arrest took place one week before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to give his State of the Union address to Congress.

The incident will not alter security preparations for the event, police said.

“We take the State of the Union very, very seriously,” said Sullivan, the police chief.