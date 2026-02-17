EU opens probe into online global retailer Shein after sex-doll scandal

Investigation to focus on e-commerce platform’s internal systems overseeing the alleged sale of illicit goods and ‘addictive design’.

The European Commission launched an investigation into online retail giant Shein over its sale of child-like sex dolls, weapons, and the “addictive design” of its service.

The probe announced on Tuesday comes after an uproar in France in November when the country’s consumer watchdog said it discovered childlike sex dolls on Shein’s website that left little doubt as to their “paedophilic nature”.

After the attention from French authorities, the commission “suspects that Shein’s system may pose a systemic risk for consumers across the entire European Union”, it said in a statement.

The commission’s formal proceedings under the Digital Services Act (DSA) allow it to continue gathering evidence, conduct interviews, and request information from Shein or third parties, it said.

The sweeping DSA legislation, adopted in 2022, aims to protect consumers and combat the spread of illicit goods and services across the EU.

Singapore-based Shein, which was founded in China, said the company would cooperate with the investigation.

“We share the commission’s objective of ensuring a safe and trusted online environment and will continue to engage constructively on this procedure,” it said in a statement.

The commission said it previously sent Shein three requests for information about the presence of illegal goods on its marketplace and recommender system.

Its most recent request in late November specifically asked for details about the sale of childlike sex dolls and weapons, including internal documents explaining how the platform “ensures that minors are not exposed to age-inappropriate content”, and “how it prevents the circulation of illegal products on its platform”.

‘Impunity must end’

The new investigation arrives as regulators and governments across Europe, the United States, and South Asia turn their attention to major tech platforms accused of spreading AI-generated child sexual abuse material and other criminal content.

Advertisement

This month, French police raided the Paris offices of X and summoned its billionaire owner Elon Musk as they conduct a probe into allegations of biased algorithms, fraudulent data extraction, and pornographic imagery, prosecutors said.

In a separate action on Tuesday, the Spanish government ordered prosecutors to investigate social media ⁠platforms X, Meta, and TikTok for sexualised content.

“The state ⁠cannot allow this. The impunity of these giants must end,” Prime Minister ‌Pedro Sanchez said.

Other DSA probes are being conducted into Chinese online retailer AliExpress and social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.