‘No evidence’ of human contact with aliens: Obama clarifies podcast remarks

Obama walked back comments made on a podcast in which he appeared to claim that aliens are real.

Former United States President Barack Obama has clarified remarks related to the existence of extraterrestrial life made on a podcast, after appearing to claim that he knew aliens are real.

During a rapid-fire question-and-answer segment as a guest on left-wing political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen’s programme, which was released on Saturday, the podcaster asked Obama whether he believes extraterrestrials are real.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” the 44th president of the US responded.

“They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States,” he continued.

Obama’s apparent admission of the existence of aliens was picked up by media outlets globally, and it added fodder to the long-running conspiracy theory claiming that the US government is hiding them at Area 51, a highly classified air force site in Nevada.

On Sunday evening, Obama said in a post on Instagram that the viral clip did not capture his actual assessment of whether aliens exist, due to the speed of the questions.

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” he stated.

“But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

During the podcast episode, Cohen’s next question for the former US leader was: “What was the first question you wanted answered when you became president?”

Obama responded with a chuckle: “Where are the aliens? Where are the aliens?”

In 2019, there was an attempt to “storm” Area 51, with 1.5 million people signing up to ambush the once-secret facility. But ultimately, only about 150 social media influencers arrived at the site, and the events that day ended with a few arrests before turning into a music festival.

In 2013, declassified documents indicated that the site was used for aerial testing of US government projects, including the U-2 and Oxcart aerial surveillance programmes.

While on Cohen’s podcast, Obama also discussed US President Donald Trump’s recent social media post, which depicted him and his wife Michelle as monkeys, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half-time performance, against which Trump supporters protested, as well as the 2028 election.