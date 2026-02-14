US military kills 3 in latest attack on boat in the Caribbean

At least 130 people have been killed in US attacks on vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean since September.

The United States military has attacked a boat in the Caribbean Sea, killing three people, as it continues deadly air strikes that have killed at least 130 people since September 2025.

The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), which oversees military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, said that US forces “conducted a lethal kinetic strike” on Friday, killing three people.

The US military again repeated its claim, without providing any evidence, that it was targeting people suspected of drug trafficking.

International law and human rights experts have repeatedly said that such attacks amount to extrajudicial executions, even if those targeted are alleged to be engaged in trafficking drugs.

According to monitors and tallies kept by media organisations, the US has now carried out some 37 attacks against 39 vessels in the eastern Pacific and Caribbean Sea, killing at least 130 people, including an attack that killed two people earlier this week.

We’ll bring you more on this breaking news story soon.