UK’s Mandelson asked to cooperate in Epstein probe by US Congress

US lawmakers say Mandelson holds ‘critical information’ about Epstein’s operations and have requested his cooperation.

Former British ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson has been asked to submit himself for an interview and answer questions as part of a United States congressional investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a letter sent to Mandelson by Democratic Representatives Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam, both members of the House Oversight Committee, the lawmakers say it is “clear” that the former ambassador “possessed extensive social and business ties” to Epstein and request that he make himself available for a transcribed interview.

“The Committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr Epstein’s co-conspirators and enablers and understand the full extent of his criminal operations,” the lawmakers said in their letter.

“While you no longer serve as British Ambassador to the United States and have stepped down from the House of Lords, it is clear that you possessed extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein and hold critical information pertaining to our investigation of Epstein’s operations,” they said.

“Numerous pieces of evidence have come to light demonstrating your close ties to Jeffrey Epstein over the span of multiple years,” they add.

While the House committee does not have the authority to compel Mandelson to testify, it said it was seeking his “cooperation” and expected his response “no later than February 27, 2026”.

Mandelson assumed the role of the United Kingdom’s ambassador in February 2025 but was removed in September after Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government claimed further details had emerged about the depth of his ties to Epstein.

He has since resigned from Starmer’s Labour Party following intensified scrutiny and the House of Lords.

Mandelson’s links with Epstein have led to calls for Starmer to stand down as prime minister, with critics questioning his judgement in appointing Mandelson as US ambassador, which is considered the most prestigious posting in British diplomacy.

While Starmer appears to have survived for now, the controversy continues to reverberate within his inner circle.

Starmer’s cabinet secretary, Chris Wormald, resigned on Thursday – the third senior aide of the prime minister to quit in a matter of days due to the Epstein scandal.

Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, a Labour Party stalwart, left on Sunday for advising Starmer to make the contentious Mandelson appointment, and so did communications director Tim Allan.

Mandelson has denied any criminal wrongdoing regarding his relationship with Epstein.