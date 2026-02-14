BNP wins Bangladesh polls, Tarique Rahman set to be prime minister: Results

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus congratulates Rahman for ‘the landslide victory of his party’.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has won the country’s crucial parliamentary election with a thumping majority, with leader Tarique Rahman poised to become the prime minister, according to newly published results.

Bangladesh Election Commission results published by The Dhaka Tribune and Prothomalo English news website on Saturday showed Rahman’s BNP overwhelmingly winning the polls.

But there has been no official announcement.

In a statement, Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus congratulated Rahman for “the landslide victory of his party”, as he prepares to step down and hand over power to an elected government.

The 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has led Bangladesh as its “chief adviser” since an August 2024 uprising, said that Rahman “would help guide the country toward stability, inclusiveness, and development”.

The opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party has also issued a statement saying it had accepted the “overall outcome” of the election won by the rival nationalist party, despite having alleged problems with the vote count.

“We recognise the overall outcome, and we respect the rule of law,” Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman said in a statement.