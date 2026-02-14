AU calls for end to ‘extermination’ of Palestinians, decries African wars

The “extermination” of the Palestinian people must end, the chairman of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has said, as dozens of heads of state gather for the regional body’s 39th summit in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

“In the Middle East, Palestine and the suffering of its people also challenge our consciences. The extermination of this people must stop,” said Youssouf, who was elected to head the institution a year ago, declared on Saturday.

The annual meeting is expected to focus on ruinous wars and security in the region as well as governance challenges around the world, threats to democracy and climate change, including water sanitation and water‑linked climate shocks.

“International law and international humanitarian law are the basis of the international community,” Youssouf added, as he called for the lifting of the Israeli blockade of humanitarian goods into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 72,045 people and wounded 171,686 since October 2023, and continues despite a “ceasefire”.

Youssouf also touched on the multiple conflicts raging in Africa, calling for the “silencing of the guns” across the continent.

“From Sudan to the Sahel, to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in Somalia and elsewhere, our people continue to pay the heavy price of instability,” Youssouf said.

The summit brings together heads of state from the 55 member states of the African Union over two days.

In his speech at the summit, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the AU as a “flagship for multilateralism” at a time of global “division and mistrust”.

Guterres also called for a permanent African seat in the UN Security Council, saying its absence is “indefensible”.

“This is 2026, not 1946. Whatever decisions about the African World around the table, Africa must be at the table,” he declared.

This year’s theme is water sanitation.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed highlighted the issue of water conservation on the continent, as he welcomed other leaders to the capital.

“Water is more than just a resource. It is a foundation of development, innovation and stability,” he said. “Here in Ethiopia, we have learned that responsible water management is central to guiding development wisely.”

In Africa, water cuts across interstate disputes, like Egypt and Ethiopia’s fight over the Nile, deadly tensions between farmers and herders in Nigeria over access to the same arable land, antigovernment protests over failed service delivery in Madagascar, and the outbreak of health epidemics in the wake of major floods and droughts.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa, reporting from Addis Ababa, said that while the issue of water is front and centre at this year’s summit, unresolved questions from last year’s gathering, including the cuts in global aide, continue to fester.

“There seems to be not enough money to the people who are in need,” our correspondent said.

She also added the ongoing deadly war in the DRC, which is causing mass displacement and famine, as well as the brutal, nearly three-year war in Sudan are also high on the summit agenda, as well as the reignited conflict in neighbouring South Sudan.

On Saturday, as the AU summit opened, at least four explosions were heard around the government-aligned Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) base in the city of Dilling in South Kordofan, as drones from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group targeted the city.

The African continent makes up about a fifth of the global population, with an estimated 1.4 billion people, about 400 million of whom are 15 to 35 years old.

But it is also home to several of the world’s oldest and longest-serving leaders, many criticised as out-of-touch – a paradox that has contributed to an upsurge in military takeovers and other undemocratic means, notably in West African nations, such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, and Guinea-Bissau.

Some observers say the AU Summit will provide an opportunity to align continental priorities with international partners, especially at a time of discussions around a “new world order” stirred by US President Donald Trump, with foreign leaders signalling shifting global alliances and many looking towards China.