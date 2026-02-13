BREAKING,
UK decision to ban Palestine Action as ‘terror group’ unlawful, court says

Protesters gather outside The Royal Courts of Justice as the High Court hears a judicial review on the proscription of Palestine Action under the terrorism act on November 26, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. A three-day judicial review is being heard by the High Court on the proscription of Palestine Action (PA) as a terrorist group. PA co-founder Huda Ammori leads the challenge to the pro-Palestinian campaign group's proscription under the Terrorism Act 2000. Last month the Home Office lost an appeal to block the review, which was due to begin on November 25, but was postponed a day. The Home Office-imposed ban on membership or support of PA took effect on July 5, after activists from the pro-Palestinian group broke into RAF Brize Norton and spray-painted two Voyager aircraft. Since their proscription, more than 2,000 people have been arrested for allegedly showing support of PA, mostly while holding signs reading: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action." (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
Published On 13 Feb 2026

The High Court in the United Kingdom has ruled that the government ban on the pro-Palestinian campaign group called Palestine Action as a “terror group” was unlawful.

In a statement responding to the landmark ruling on Friday, the Claimant and co-founder of Palestine Action, Huda Ammori, said, “This is a monumental victory both for our fundamental freedoms here in Britain and in the struggle for freedom for the Palestinian people, striking down a decision that will forever be remembered as one of the most extreme attacks on free speech in recent British history.”

The United Kingdom said last June that it would ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws. This that put the organisation on par with armed groups like al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS) in the UK, making it a criminal offence to be part of Palestine Action.

The government’s announcement prompted legal battles, criticism from human rights organisations and triggered protests.

More to come…

