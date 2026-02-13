Trump says planning to ‘make visit’ to Venezuela following Maduro abduction

Trump did not give a timeline for trip, which would make him the first US president to visit the country since 1997.

Donald Trump has said he plans to become the first sitting United States president to visit Venezuela in nearly three decades.

Trump made the statement to reporters on Friday as he departed White House for the Fort Bragg military base in North Carolina, where he met soldiers involved in the US abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

“I’m going to make a visit to Venezuela,” Trump said. He offered few details on the planned visit, telling reporters “we haven’t decided” on a date.

Still, the trip would make Trump the first sitting US president since Bill Clinton in 1997 to visit the South American country, which Trump had targeted with crippling sanctions from his first term of 2017 to 2021.

Earlier this week, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright became the first member of Trump’s cabinet to visit Venezuela and meet the government led by Maduro’s replacement, Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump has repeatedly praised Rodriguez, Maduro’s former deputy, while downplaying the prospect of supporting an opposition figure in the wake of Maduro’s abduction.

“They’ve done a great job,” Trump again said on Friday. “The oil is coming out, and a lot of money is being paid.”

For her part, Rodriguez has overseen several concessions to the US, including freezing oil shipments to Cuba, supporting a law to open the state-controlled oil industry to foreign companies, and releasing hundreds of political prisoners.

On Thursday, lawmakers in Venezuela’s parliament debated a bill that would grant amnesty to political prisoners, although it had not passed by Friday.

Easing of sanctions

Also on Friday, the US Department of the Treasury announced it was easing some sanctions on Venezuela’s energy sector, the largest reprieve since Maduro’s abduction.

The department issued two general licences, including one that allows Chevron, BP, Eni, Shell, and Repsol to conduct further oil and gas operations in Venezuela. The companies identified already have offices in the country and are among the main partners of state-run oil company PDVSA.

The second licence allows foreign companies to enter new oil and gas investment contracts with PDVSA in Venezuela.

Any contracts would be contingent on separate approval from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and do not extend to Russia, Iran, China or entities owned by nationals of those countries.

Trump has said he is seeking $100bn in foreign investments in Venezuela, while Energy Secretary Wright said early this week that Venezuelan oil sales since Maduro’s capture had hit $1bn ⁠and would reach $5bn in months.

Wright said the US will control the proceeds ⁠from the sales until a “representative government” in Venezuela is established.

UN experts have criticised US influence over the country’s natural resources as a violation of citizens’ right to self-determination.

Speaking during his address on Fort Bragg, Trump also took time to praise the operation to abduct Maduro.

Legal experts have called it a flagrant violation of international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, regardless of whether Washington viewed Maduro as the country’s legitimate elected leader following disputed elections in 2024.

“Everybody was running for the hills,” Trump said of the January 3 attack, which killed more than 100 Cuban and Venezuelan security personnel, “and that’s what we have. We have the strongest military in the world by far.”