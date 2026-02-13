Former Israeli PM Barak responds to criticism over close Epstein links

Ehud Barak, whose relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein spanned 15 years, says he regrets ever meeting him.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has said he regrets maintaining a relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the latter’s 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution, as the reverberations from millions of files released pile up.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 on Thursday, Barak gave his first comments on his relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019, since the United States Department of Justice released a massive tranche of files relating to the late financier.

Barak, who led Israel from 1999 to 2001, expressed remorse over his lengthy relationship with Epstein, saying he regretted the moment he met the financier, to whom he was introduced by former Israeli President Shimon Peres at a large event in Washington in 2003, Peres referring to Epstein as a “good Jew”.

“I am responsible for all my actions and decisions. There is room to question whether I should have investigated more thoroughly. I regret not doing so,” said Barak.

But, despite Epstein having been convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008 and spending about a year in prison during the course of their relationship, Barak claimed he was unaware of the scope of Epstein’s crimes until a wider probe into him was opened in 2019.

“I did not know the manner of his crimes until 2019, and you probably didn’t know it either,” he said, according to Israeli media reports, claiming that in the 15 years he knew Epstein, he “never saw any unreasonable occurrence, or any unreasonable behaviour”.

Visits to home, island

Barak did not deny his contacts with Epstein after his 2008 conviction, which included staying, along with his wife, at the financier’s Manhattan home on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019, as well as exchanging emails and meeting him in person.

He also acknowledged visiting Epstein’s notorious island in the US Virgin Islands, Little Saint James, where parties involving sex trafficking victims are said to have taken place.

He said it was a single visit, for three hours in broad daylight, accompanied by his wife and three guards, and that he saw nothing there except Epstein and some workers.

Barak sought to deflect his continued business and social contacts with Epstein after his 2008 conviction by saying that during that period, the financier was widely treated as someone who had “paid his debt to society” and been readmitted to public life.

It was not until the reopening of the investigation into him in 2019, which revealed the scale and severity of his actions, that his influential associates severed their ties with him, he said.

Epstein killed himself in prison that year while facing charges of sex trafficking underage girls.

The ties between the disgraced Epstein and Israel have come into sharp focus after the release of millions of documents.

The documents have revealed more details of Epstein’s interactions with members of the global elite, including Barak. But they also document his funding of Israeli groups, including Friends of the IDF (Israeli army), and the settler organisation the Jewish National Fund, as well as his ties to members of Israel’s overseas intelligence services, the Mossad.

During the interview, Barak was also asked about comments he had made in one recently unclassified recording with Epstein about Israel offsetting Palestinian population growth by absorbing one million Russian-speaking immigrants.

In the audio, the former Israeli leader also appeared to disparage Sephardi Jews from the Middle East and North Africa.

He said that in the past, Israel did what it could by taking Jews “from North Africa, from the Arabs, from whatever”, but added that the country could now “control the quality” of the population “much more effectively than our ancestors”.

“We can easily absorb another million. I used to tell [Russian President Vladimir] Putin always, what we need is just one more million,” he says in the audio, released by the US Department of Justice last month.

Such an immigration wave would mean “many young, beautiful girls would come, tall and slim”, from Russia to Israel, he says in the recording.

Addressing his comments, Barak said he was “not proud of that choice of words, but I did not say that to Putin”.

He denied that his remarks were racist, saying they were a conversation about the demographic challenge Israel faced from its growing Arab population.

Questions swirl over Norwegian diplomat

Barak claimed that while further documents may emerge from the released files detailing his ties to Epstein, none would reveal inappropriate conduct.

The release of the files, compiled by investigators looking into Epstein’s activities, have further revealed his links to a sprawling, global network of powerful contacts.

Among those involved is Terje Rod-Larsen, the Norwegian diplomat who was a key architect of the 1993 Oslo Accords, who is facing a storm of corruption and blackmail allegations after files revealed he was deeply embedded in Epstein’s inner circle.

Norwegian media investigations have exposed a relationship involving illicit loans, visa fraud for sex-trafficked women, and a beneficiary clause for his children in Epstein’s will worth millions of dollars, raising questions about whether Oslo’s foundational agreements of the two-state solution were brokered by a mediator vulnerable to elite blackmail and foreign intelligence pressure.