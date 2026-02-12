US urges Europe to take the lead on defence in NATO

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby has called for NATO “partnerships not dependencies”, saying Europe must take primary responsibility for its defence.

The US official was in Brussels to meet with NATO’s defence ministers on Thursday, where he delivered remarks calling for “clear-eyed realism and fundamental adaptation by all”.

Noting that the current approach of the military alliance was “no longer fit for purpose”, he said a new “NATO 3.0” required “much greater efforts by our allies to step up and assume primary responsibility for the conventional defence of Europe”.

Insisting that the US’s reprioritising of its interests was not a retreat from Europe, he said it was an “affirmation of strategic pragmatism and a recognition of our allies’ undeniable ability to step up”.

Colby said the US would continue to provide its extended nuclear deterrent and, “in a more limited and focused fashion”, contribute to NATO’s defence, as well as “train, exercise, and plan alongside our allies”.

“But we will also continue to press, respectfully but firmly and insistently, for a rebalancing of roles and burdens within the Alliance,” he added.

PURL pledges

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said at a news conference on Thursday that the meeting was “one of the most pivotal” that he had been part of.

He said that he believed that the longer term would see the US’s “nuclear umbrella as the ultimate guarantor of our security here in Europe and Canada, but also a strong conventional presence of the US here in Europe.”

Advertisement

He told reporters that NATO states have announced hundreds of millions of dollars in support for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). The initiative supplies Ukraine with US-made equipment and munitions.

Rutte thanked the United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Lithuania for their contributions, and said he expected more pledges soon.

“The good news is that the billions are coming in,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more protection from Russian strikes.

“It is the ‘Patriots’ that work most effectively against Russian ballistics, and the supply of missiles to these systems is needed every day,” he said, thanking those who contribute to the PURL programme.

“Everything that is currently in the air defence programme should come faster. Thank you to the leaders who understand this and help.”