Securing international loans and reforming health and education systems among the top priorities of the new government.

Kosovo’s parliament has approved a new government led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti after more than a year of political deadlock amid ongoing tensions with Serbia.

Lawmakers in the 120-member assembly backed Kurti’s cabinet in a 66-49 vote on Wednesday, hours after parliament convened for the first time since his Vetevendosje party won a snap election in December.

Before the vote, Kurti set out his legislative agenda, citing the economy and increased investment in defence as key areas, with plans to invest one billion euros ($1.18bn) for military purposes, including the production of combat drones.

“During these years, as we have all witnessed, we have faced constant attacks and threats from Serbia,” said Kurti of tense relations with Kosovo’s northern neighbour, which has never recognised its independence since it was declared in 2008 after a war in the late 1990s.

However, the prime minister, a former political prisoner, promised to pursue “normalisation of relations” with Belgrade aimed at “a bilateral external relationship and not interference or meddling in internal affairs”.

Tensions remain high in Kosovo’s north, where most of the ethnic Serb minority live, but normalisation of relations is a key requirement for both countries’ stated ambitions to join the European Union.

Urgent tasks after political stasis

Thursday’s vote ended a long period of political stasis after an inconclusive vote in February last year that left Kurti without the majority needed to form a government.

Deeply divided lawmakers eventually forced a snap poll in December, which Kurti’s party won with more than 51 percent of the vote, securing 57 seats.

But the result took weeks to confirm, after alleged inaccuracies in the tally triggered a full recount and a criminal investigation that has seen the arrests of more than 100 election staff.

Now confirmed as the country’s leader, Kurti has already flagged an intention to move quickly as he seeks to approve key international loans for Kosovo, including from the EU.

The new government’s most urgent tasks also include approving the 2026 budget and reforming health and education systems.