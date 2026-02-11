Canadian police say 10 dead in British Columbia school shooting

The shooting occurred at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, in Canada’s province of British Columbia, police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said that 10 people, including the shooter, have been killed in a shooting at a school in British Columbia, with more people injured.

Canada’s CBC public broadcaster reported that six people were found dead inside the high school in Tumbler Ridge, while another person died on the way to hospital, according to police.

Another two people were found dead at a home that police said they believe is connected to the shooting, CBC added.

The RCMP said the incident involved an “active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School” in British Columbia province, and that “an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury”.

“Two victims have been airlifted to hospital with serious or life‑threatening injuries… Approximately 25 others are being assessed and triaged at the local medical centre for non‑life‑threatening injuries,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“All remaining students and staff were safely evacuated. Police are working closely with the school district to support a coordinated reunification process for families,” it added.

