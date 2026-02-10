Russia warns Cuba fuel situation critical; Havana slams ‘cruel’ US tactics

Cuban foreign minister accuses US of trying to break the ‘political will’ of Cubans, hints at diplomacy with Washington.

Russia has warned that Cuba’s energy crisis is becoming critical, as it accused the United States of using “suffocating measures” against the socialist island-state.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov raised the alarm on Monday, saying Moscow is discussing “possible solutions” to provide Havana with “whatever assistance” it needs.

Cuba is reeling after US President Donald Trump cut off oil shipments from Venezuela, following the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces during a bloody night raid in early January.

Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on other countries, including Mexico, if they continue to ship much-needed fuel to Cuba, which has already suffered under decades of punitive sanctions imposed by Washington.

“The situation is really critical in Cuba,” Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

“The suffocating measures imposed by the United States are causing many difficulties for the country,” he added.

In separate remarks, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov renewed Moscow’s “solidarity with the people of Venezuela and Cuba”.

“We are convinced that only they can determine their own destiny,” Lavrov said.

Cuba’s crippling fuel shortage amid US attempts to strangle the economy has immobilised the nation, and power plants are struggling to keep the lights on.

The Cuban government has been forced to impose emergency measures, including a four-day work week for state-owned companies, limiting fuel sales, shuttering universities and reducing school hours.

Cuba has also warned international airlines that jet fuel would no longer be available on the island from Tuesday. On Monday, Air Canada announced it was suspending flights to Cuba due to the shortage of aviation fuel.

‘Breaking the political will of the Cuban people’

For weeks, Moscow has railed against Washington’s campaign against Havana.

Russia has called the US moves against Cuba “unacceptable” and warned of a possible humanitarian crisis in the country.

Moscow’s criticism of the US comes as Russia faces condemnation for its continued bombardment of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as part of its war effort against its neighbour. Russian attacks have left more than a million people without power in freezing temperatures, according to Ukrainian officials.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had also warned of a humanitarian “collapse” in Cuba if the country’s energy needs go unmet.

On Monday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced Washington’s “cruel aggression”, which he said was aimed at “breaking the political will of the Cuban people”.

“The situation is tough and will demand great sacrifice,” said Rodriguez, reiterating Cuba’s “willingness to engage in dialogue”, on its own terms.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has said his country is willing to hold talks with the US, but not under pressure.

Trump and his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, the Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants, have made no secret of their desire to bring about regime change in Havana.

Defying Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that sanctions that harm the people of Cuba were “not right”.

“We will continue supporting them and taking all necessary diplomatic actions to restore oil shipments” to Cuba, Sheinbaum told reporters on Monday.

“You cannot strangle a people like this. It’s very unfair, very unfair.”

Trump referred to Cuba in a recent executive order as “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security, and warned countries that he would impose more tariffs on them if they supplied oil to Cuba.

Mexico was Cuba’s second-largest oil provider after Venezuela.

Sheinbaum previously warned of a humanitarian crisis in Cuba, but is eager to avoid putting her own country at risk of tariffs from the US, Mexico’s main trading partner.