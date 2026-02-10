Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,447

Here is where things stand on Tuesday, February 10:

Russian overnight drone attacks on Ukraine, including in the eastern Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, killed at least four people. A mother and her 10-year-old son were killed in the attacks, which also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones against Ukraine overnight. Of the drones launched, 116 were shot down or neutralised, and some missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets, the Air Force said.

Russian attacks have damaged production sites of Ukraine’s state-run oil and gas company Naftogaz in the Poltava and Sumy regions of the country, the company’s CEO, Sergii Koretskyi, said in a Facebook post. Koretskyi said it was the 20th attack on the company’s infrastructure since the start of this year.

Russian forces are trying to press forward around the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military said, hoping to conclude a months-long campaign to seize the strategic hub as Moscow seeks to capture the whole of the Donetsk region. The fall of Pokrovsk would mark Russia’s biggest battlefield victory since it seized the eastern city of Avdiivka in early 2024.