Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,447
These are the key developments from day 1,447 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Russian drone sets fuel station ablaze in eastern Ukraine
Here is where things stand on Tuesday, February 10:
Fighting
-
Russian overnight drone attacks on Ukraine, including in the eastern Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, killed at least four people. A mother and her 10-year-old son were killed in the attacks, which also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, Ukrainian officials said.
- Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 11 ballistic missiles and 149 drones against Ukraine overnight. Of the drones launched, 116 were shot down or neutralised, and some missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets, the Air Force said.
-
Russian attacks have damaged production sites of Ukraine’s state-run oil and gas company Naftogaz in the Poltava and Sumy regions of the country, the company’s CEO, Sergii Koretskyi, said in a Facebook post. Koretskyi said it was the 20th attack on the company’s infrastructure since the start of this year.
-
Russian forces are trying to press forward around the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s military said, hoping to conclude a months-long campaign to seize the strategic hub as Moscow seeks to capture the whole of the Donetsk region. The fall of Pokrovsk would mark Russia’s biggest battlefield victory since it seized the eastern city of Avdiivka in early 2024.
-
Kyiv’s General Staff said its forces still hold the northern part of Pokrovsk, a city with a pre-war population of 60,000, and are also defending the smaller city of Myrnohrad nearby. Pokrovsk has been the site of fierce fighting since last year.
Weapons
-
Ukraine is opening up exports of its domestically produced weapons, including combat drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as a way for Kyiv to earn money from wartime technology and generate badly needed funds for the country.
-
Zelenskyy said that 10 “export centres” for Ukrainian weapons would be opened in 2026 across Europe.
- Ukraine and France have agreed to start “large-scale” joint weapons production, Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on the Telegram messaging app, after hosting his French counterpart, Catherine Vautrin, in Kyiv.
- Fedorov did not specify what arms would be produced with France or when manufacturing would be launched.
Politics and diplomacy
- An agreement on ending Russia’s war on Ukraine must also take into consideration security guarantees for Russia, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko told the Izvestia media outlet. These guarantees include the rejection of any deployment in Ukraine of troops from NATO states, he said.
-
Russia remains open to cooperation with the United States, but is not hopeful about economic ties despite Washington’s ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Russia-based media outlet TV BRICS.
-
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that suspects held for the shooting of one of the country’s most senior military intelligence officers in Moscow last week, Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, have confessed that they were carrying out orders from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
-
The FSB also claimed that Polish intelligence was involved in their recruitment. Neither Ukraine nor Poland has commented on the allegations.
-
India plans to maintain multiple sources of energy supply and diversify them when needed, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. The minister’s comments come after US President Donald Trump said last week that New Delhi had “committed to stop directly or indirectly” importing fuel from Russia.
-
Germany has indicted a Ukrainian national in connection with allegations of a plot linked to Russian intelligence to detonate parcel packages in Europe, German prosecutors said in a statement. The suspect was arrested in Switzerland in May of last year and extradited to Germany in December. Moscow has previously denied involvement in the alleged plot.
Sanctions
-
The European Union has proposed extending its sanctions against Russia to include ports in Georgia and Indonesia that handle Russian oil, the first time the bloc would target ports in third countries that deal with Russia, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a proposal document.
-
The proposal bars EU companies and individuals from conducting transactions with the ports.
- The EU also proposed adding two Kyrgyz banks – Keremet and OJSC Capital Bank of Central Asia – to its sanctions list for providing crypto asset services to Russia, as well as banks in Laos and Tajikistan, while removing two Chinese lenders. If approved, the listed banks would be barred from transactions with EU individuals and companies.
- The EU document proposes the inclusion in the sanctions list of 30 individuals and 64 companies, seeking a freeze on their assets and travel bans. These include Bashneft, a listed subsidiary of Russia’s oil behemoth Rosneft, as well as eight Russian refineries, among them two major Rosneft-controlled plants – Tuapse and Syzran. The proposal stops short of listing Rosneft or Lukoil, already hit by US sanctions.
Sport
-
Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych said a helmet he has used in training at the Milano Cortina Games with images of compatriots killed during the war in Ukraine cannot be used in Olympic competition, after having been told by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that it violates a rule on political statements.
- Ukrainian Minister of Sports Matvii Bidnyi has decried actions by the IOC that Kyiv says indicate that the organisation may soon ease restrictions against Russian athletes, allowing them to once again represent their country in future Olympic Games.
- Bidnyi told The Associated Press news agency that any change would be “irresponsible” and appear to condone Russia’s invasion, as the war’s fourth anniversary approaches.