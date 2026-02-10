Palestine urges ‘powerful partners’ to stop Israel’s West Bank ‘annexation’

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation tells UN that Israeli push to deepen control of the occupied Palestinian territory fuels ‘violence’ in the region.

Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations has called on the international community to stop Israel’s recent moves to cement control over the occupied West Bank, which he said amounts to “the annexation of the land of the Palestinian people”.

Flanked by representatives of Arab and Muslim-majority nations, Ambassador Riyad Mansour told reporters at the UN’s headquarters in New York on Tuesday that Palestinians are “mobilising” diplomatically against the “illegal” Israeli effort.

“We hope and expect that the powerful partners … [will] stop Israel in its track[s] from getting away with this very violation of international law and the will of the entire community of nations,” Mansour said.

The Israeli security cabinet approved on Sunday measures that would make it easier for Israelis to seize Palestinian land and directly buy property in the occupied West Bank, while expanding Israel’s military control there.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967 and has been building settlements there in violation of international law, which prohibits the occupying power from transferring “parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies”.

Repeated UN resolutions have declared the Israeli occupation illegal. In 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, “and the regime associated with them”, are “in violation of international law”.

‘Expansionist Israeli policies’

Israeli officials have openly suggested that the recent moves aim to annex the West Bank and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Advertisement

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said on Tuesday that the moves to tighten Israeli control over the West Bank represent “de facto sovereignty” over the territory.

Countries across the world have condemned Israel’s measures, but there have been no meaningful international consequences or sanctions against the country for its abuses against Palestinians.

On Tuesday, Mansour highlighted the growing international support for the Palestinian push against the Israeli occupation, stressing Palestine is “not alone”.

“It has Arab depth, Islamic depth, and we have many other friends also who will step up to the plate to declare their position as it relates to this specific issue,” he told reporters.

Turkiye’s ambassador to the UN, Ahmet Yildiz, read out a statement by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denouncing the Israeli moves.

“The OIC group condemns in the strongest terms the illegal Israeli decisions and measures aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, and enforcing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank,” he read.

“We express that expansionist Israeli policies and illegal measures pursued by the Israeli government in the occupied West Bank only serve to fuel violence and conflict in the region.”

Israel’s push to tighten control over the West Bank came days before Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, which officially starts on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, has previously voiced opposition to the annexation of the occupied West Bank.