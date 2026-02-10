‘Evil deeds’: Hong Kong leader praises lengthy jail sentence for Jimmy Lai

US, UK officials call for Jimmy Lai’s release on ‘humanitarian’ grounds due to his age and health.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee has praised the sentencing of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison, saying he had committed “numerous heinous crimes, and his evil deeds were beyond measure”.

Lee’s condemnation on Tuesday of the former Apple Daily newspaper owner came as officials in the United States, the United Kingdom and several other countries, as well as the United Nations, said the jailing of Lai was “unjust” and that the 78-year-old should be freed on humanitarian grounds.

“This verdict needs to be promptly quashed as incompatible with international law,” UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk said.

The Hong Kong chief executive said Lai’s newspaper had “poisoned” Hong Kong citizens and encouraged them to break the law and become radical and violent, during months of antigovernment demonstrations in 2019.

“The severe sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment imposed on him manifests that the rule of law is upheld and justice is done, and also brings great relief to all,” Lee said.

Lai was sentenced on Monday alongside eight other defendants, including six former Apple Daily employees, who received prison terms ranging from six years and three months to 10 years.

His sentence was the harshest yet to be handed down in Hong Kong since Beijing imposed national security legislation on the semi-autonomous city in 2020.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the sentence as an “unjust and tragic conclusion” to Lai’s case.

“It shows the world that Beijing will go to extraordinary lengths to silence those who advocate fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong,” he said in a statement shared on X.

Advertisement

Rubio and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called for Hong Kong to release Lai, a dual UK and Hong Kong citizen, on humanitarian grounds.

“For the 78-year-old, this is tantamount to a life sentence. I remain deeply concerned for Mr Lai’s health, and I again call on the Hong Kong authorities to end his appalling ordeal and release him on humanitarian grounds, so that he may be reunited with his family,” Cooper said.

‘Anti-China agitators’

Lai was found guilty in December of two counts of colluding with foreign forces – a national security charge – and one count of sedition for supporting the protests and allegedly lobbying the US to sanction Hong Kong leaders following a crackdown on the protests.

Before his arrest, Lai was known as a longtime critic of China’s Communist Party and a strong supporter of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

His son Sebastian told the BBC this week that a 20-year prison term was tantamount to a “death sentence” given his father’s age and deteriorating health.

“I do hope the government does more in freeing my father,” he said, referring to the British government.

UK opposition leaders, including Conservative Party Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel, have criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not doing enough to help Lai during his trip to Beijing in January.

“The Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Labour Government should be ashamed of themselves for not securing the release of Jimmy,” Patel wrote on X.

Patel also described Starmer as “spineless” for simultaneously approving China’s controversial plan to build a mega embassy and alleged “spy hub” in central London.

Despite the global criticism, China has maintained that national security laws are necessary to “safeguard” Hong Kong. China’s powerful State Council referred to Lai’s trial in a new report released on Tuesday about Hong Kong’s national security situation.

The report said “anti-China agitators” – like Lai – “who sought to destabilise Hong Kong have been convicted and put in jail in accordance with the law”.