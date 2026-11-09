US agencies unite to combat rogue drone threats nationwide

The White House is leading an inter-agency effort to counter rogue drones and bolster airspace security.

The administration of US President Donald Trump says ⁠it is taking ⁠steps to expedite the use of counter-drone systems to address growing threats.

Several United States agencies, including the Pentagon and the Transportation, Energy and Justice Departments, have signed ⁠a memo to evaluate counter-drone technologies and quickly deploy them to protect aviation safety and address national security concerns.

A statement released on Monday by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Department of Transportation, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy and Department of Justice were part of the effort “led by the White House Task Force”.

“We’re taking a proactive, whole-of-government approach to protecting American airspace from emerging 21st-century threats,” said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“By bringing all our federal partners together, we can strengthen our ability to combat rogue drone threats and keep the flying public safe.”

The announcement comes days after a NATO official highlighted the need for cost-effective counter-drone capabilities,

as the alliance has committed to investing more than $40bn in counter-drone capabilities over the next five years.

The agencies will work closely with the FAA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to develop new systems that can detect, track, stop, or take control of dangerous or unauthorised drones, according to the FAA.

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The agency has approved more than 1,000 coordination requests with the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security on counter-drone deployments, the FAA’s Liam McKenna told Reuters.

“There are many systems that some of the security agencies are considering using that we’ve seen before, and we can turn around the process in 24 hours,” he added.

“This summer, the FBI arrested five men accused of planning to deploy drones armed with explosives in and around a White House event that attracted thousands of visitors,” said US Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“The Department of Justice is working with partners across the federal government to address drone incursion threats, prosecute individuals who endanger the public, and ensure the safety and security of American airspace.”

Last month, the FAA said it was barring unauthorised drones along the entire US-Mexico border. The temporary flight restriction bars any unauthorised drone activity up to 400 feet (122m) above ground level and extends one nautical mile (1.8km) north of the US-Mexico border.