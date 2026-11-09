News|Houthis

Saudi Arabia reports new attack on key East-West pipeline

The oil pipeline runs through the ​desert to the coast and is essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

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FILE PHOTO: Satellite imagery shows repairs and bypass construction of the Saudi Arabia East-West pipeline days after damage following a drone attack, near Al Dhekra, Al Madinah Province, Saudi Arabia, September 22, 2026. Vantor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO/File Photo
Satellite imagery shows repairs and bypass construction on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline after it was damaged in a drone attack, near Al Dhekra in Medina Province, Saudi Arabia, on September 22, 2026 [File: Vantor/Handout via Reuters]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and Reuters
Published On 9 Nov 2026

Saudi Arabia’s critical East-West oil pipeline has suffered another attack, according to state media.

An official at the Saudi Ministry of Energy said that the pipeline was targeted in the Medina region in the west of the country on Monday, causing a “limited fire” that was extinguished, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

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“No injuries or fatalities were reported, and pipeline operations were unaffected,” it said.

The report did not identify the party behind the attack, but fighting continues to intensify between Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government coalition that it backs, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The pipeline is essential for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, which remains tightly constricted by the US-Israel war on Iran. It has come under attack several times as the war on Iran fuels a global energy crisis.

The Houthis have also repeatedly targeted Saudi oil infrastructure, including refineries and storage facilities, with drones and missiles.

The 1,200km (745-mile) pipeline runs through the desert across the Arabian Peninsula. It was shut down for several days in September after drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia said were launched from Iraq.

Since the conflict disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has rerouted about 4 million barrels per day of crude via the East-West pipeline to Yanbu, equivalent to about 4 percent of global supply.

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