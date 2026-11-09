US secretary of state says Iran’s negotiation demands are ‘outrageous and ridiculous, and really not realistic’.

Share Rubio says war on Iran unpopular but ‘necessary’ to stop nuclear threat on social media

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said President Donald Trump launched the war against Iran to safeguard the world from Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Rubio told reporters in Florida on Sunday that Trump “identified a very real threat” in Iran and had worked to stop it from pursuing a nuclear weapon.

Trump addressed “difficult challenges for the security of our country – doing it isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary”, Rubio added.

On diplomatic efforts to end the war, Rubio said, “I wouldn’t say we’re at the verge of a breakthrough”. He added that although Trump prefers a diplomatic solution, Iranian demands are “not just unacceptable, but in some cases, outrageous and ridiculous and really not realistic”.

Rubio comments came after Trump had said that “a lot of people didn’t like” Vice President JD Vance recent comments blaming the US-led war on Iran for the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in last week’s US midterm elections.

Trump said that although he mostly agreed with Vance, he did not regret the decision to go to war against Iran. It “will go down as one of the best things we ever did”, he said, adding that if Tehran were to have a nuclear weapon, “they would blow up the world”.

Trump also told CNN in a phone interview on Sunday that as long as Washington sees progress in negotiations with Tehran and they sign a “strong agreement”, it is “highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary” for the US to resume strikes.

For Iran’s part, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that it was “time for the White House to make its own” decision on the war.

Advertisement

“American voters have made their choice,” Araghchi wrote on X, referring to the midterm election results.

He added that Tehran’s “2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results”.

“Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”

Iran has offered to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping within two days if the United States meets its conditions.

Trump is set to meet Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the White House on Monday, according to his official schedule.

Tehran is reviewing proposals presented by Qatar aimed at addressing differences with Washington, according to the Associated Press news agency.

In recent days, Rubio has also denied “unfounded” speculation that he was quitting as the top US diplomat to run for higher office in 2028.