More than 100,000 sign petition for inquiry into UK role in Gaza genocide

The number of signatures requires the British parliament to consider the topic for debate.

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A petition calling for a public inquiry into Britain’s “complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza” has gathered more than 100,000 signatures.

The petition posted on the UK Parliament website reached the threshold on Monday, requiring parliament to consider the topic for debate.

The initiative demands “an inquiry into any British involvement in Israeli operations in Gaza,” including “the sale, supply or use of weapons, surveillance aircraft and Royal Air Force bases”.

The petition was launched by Jennifer Forbes, chair of the executive committee of Your Party, a left-wing party launched by former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn – who serves as its parliamentary leader – and other left-wing figures in the UK.

Signatories called for an inquiry that has the power to question government ministers and officials involved in decision-making around the UK’s role in the war, particularly regarding the supply of arms to Israel.

“We are not going away until we get this inquiry. We want the truth, and we want justice,” Jeremy Corbyn said in a post on X.

The UK is a longstanding ally of Israel and has reportedly supported the country’s genocidal war on Gaza.

A 2024 investigation by Al Jazeera revealed that the UK provided military support to Israel by creating an air bridge that was vital to sustain the intensity of the war on Gaza. Furthermore, UK-based companies and factories supply crucial parts found in jets that are used to bomb Gaza.

However, experts say the UK’s policy towards supporting Israel has shifted in recent months. After assuming leadership in July, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the ruling Labour Party “got wrong” its position on Israel, and accepted that it caused “huge hurt”.

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It is not unusual for parliamentary petitions to reach 100,000 signatures in the UK. Examples of petitions active right now with more than 100,000 signatures include one on reducing the pension age and another that demands a stop to the addition of folic acid to flour.

The petitions do not require lawmakers to do anything more than consider the topic for a debate.