Jeffries backs Hegseth impeachment as Democrats vow probes of Trump allies

Democratic lawmakers are mapping out their post-midterm agenda with pledges to lead committee investigations into Trump and his officials.

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United States House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has thrown his support behind impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as the Democratic Party prepares to use its incoming congressional majorities to probe President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a Sunday appearance on the Television show This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Jeffries weighed in on the upcoming impeachment resolution, anticipated for the coming days.

“I’m a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution,” Jeffries said. “The so-called secretary of defence has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran.”

The impeachment resolution has been spearheaded by outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a vocal critic of the US-Israel war on Iran.

“Pete Hegseth has got to go,” Jeffries added. “I believe there will be incredibly strong support for that resolution.”

Investigating ‘unprecedented corruption’

Jeffries is poised to become the next speaker in the House of Representatives after Democrats notched a historic victory in the November 3 midterm elections.

Both the House and the Senate flipped into Democratic control, with the left-wing party making some of its biggest gains in the lower chamber in more than half a century.

Democrats are expected to use their new congressional majorities to launch investigations into the Trump administration.

There have also been concerns, voiced by Trump himself, that he and other top officials could face impeachment.

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In Sunday’s interview, Jeffries said the Democratic majority would move “aggressively” in its first 100 days in office, both to address affordability and “unprecedented corruption” under Trump.

“We are committed to cleaning up the mess wherever it’s found,” Jeffries said. “That’s in Congress, in the Supreme Court, and with respect to this administration.”

Currently, Republicans hold a government “trifecta”, with control of both chambers of Congress and the presidency. The Supreme Court also boasts a conservative supermajority, shaped by three Trump appointees.

But a new Congress will be sworn in on January 3. In the coming weeks, Democrats will choose their party leaders for both chambers.

Representative Robert Garcia formally announced his bid to lead the House Oversight Committee in a letter to colleagues on Thursday.

The committee is the chamber’s principal investigative panel, with the power to subpoena witnesses and documents.

‘Very serious’ allegations

On Sunday, Garcia told CNN that Stephen Miller‘s influential role in the Trump administration warranted investigation.

Miller, who was named last week as White House chief of staff, has been closely associated with Trump’s hardline immigration policies since his first term as president.

“What we think is that Stephen Miller is the architect of this horrific, unjust policy happening across the country,” Garcia said, pointing to policies of separating immigrant families and accusations of due process abuses.

“Stephen Miller is at the centre of major policy decisions that are happening in the administration, and it does deserve oversight and investigation.”

Garcia also signalled interest in questioning businessman Elon Musk over his leadership in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal initiative that led to widespread federal workforce cuts at the start of Trump’s second term.

DOGE also sought access to sensitive government data, including Americans’ personal information.

“What happened with DOGE, in particular, and the federal employees losing jobs the way they did and people’s data likely being compromised, I think, is very serious,” Garcia said.

Congressional committees have the power to hold hearings, subpoena witnesses, and demand documents, giving lawmakers a constitutional check on the executive branch.

The House can also impeach administration officials if a simple majority votes in favour.

Conviction and removal, however, require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, a high bar even with Democrats controlling the chamber.

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Trump’s camp bites back

The White House was quick to draw its own battle lines.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Attorney General Todd Blanche said there could be investigations into Democratic lawmakers over their “threatening” rhetoric.

He added he was ready to counter Democratic efforts to probe and impeach Trump officials.

“If that’s what this new incoming leadership wants to do, we are ready,” said Blanche, a former personal lawyer for Trump. “If you work in this administration, you have a lawyer. It’s me.”

Trump, meanwhile, made similar remarks in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

He called on the Justice Department to investigate Democrats over their plans to haul his allies before congressional committees, branding them as “SLEAZEBAGS” who “should go to jail”.

“The threats being made by the Democrat Party against innocent Republican Donors and Party Members are absolutely unprecedented, and totally illegal,” the president wrote.