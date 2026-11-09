Hungarian police reportedly detain brother of ex-PM Viktor Orban

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused the country’s new government of “political persecution” after the reported arrest of his younger brother.

Hungarian police arrested Aron Orban on Monday on suspicion of people smuggling, among other offences, according to a press report shared by Prime Minister Peter Magyar. Viktor Orban’s staunch opposition to immigration defined his 16 years in power that ended in defeat at elections in April.

News of the arrest was first reported by Kontroll, a news site owned by Magyar’s brother, Marton. Police carried out raids involving Aron Orban’s business associates but did not confirm whether he was among those detained, local media reported.

Viktor Orban accused the government of arresting his brother as a way to “divert attention” from other issues.

“I am the real target. My younger brother is simply being used to get to me,” he wrote on X.

Like other members of the Orban family, Aron built several successful businesses during his brother’s rule.

Last year, an investigation by news site Telex linked Aron Orban and his business associates to an alleged scheme involving visas for foreign guest workers.

Authorities said they had detained four people suspected of people smuggling.

Pro-EU conservative Magyar won a landslide election victory in April, ending 16 years of Orban’s rule, after promising to investigate his predecessor’s alleged corruption and abuse of power while in office.