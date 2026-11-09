EXPLAINER
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

How Israel’s separation wall compares with the Berlin Wall

How Israel’s wall, checkpoints and permits divide Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and cut farmers off from land.

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Interactive Berlin Israel separation wall-1794201380
Left: the Berlin Wall in 1989 [Carol Guzy/The Washington Post via Getty Images] Right: Israel's separation wall in Bethlehem in 2020 [Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images]
By Mohamed Hussein
Published On 9 Nov 2026

In the occupied West Bank, a barrier of concrete and fencing cuts Palestinians off from their land, their families and nearby towns.

Israel began building its separation wall in 2002. Planned to stretch 712km (442 miles), it runs deep inside Palestinian territory rather than along the boundary with Israel. In 2004, the International Court of Justice ruled it illegal.

Today’s date carries extra weight. Thirty-seven years ago on November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall fell.

Built by East Germany in 1961 to stop its citizens fleeing to the West, it encircled West Berlin for 155km (96 miles), dividing the city and its people for 28 years.

People celebrate at the Berlin Wall and begin to dismantle it after communist East Germany opened the border between East and West Berlin on November 9, 1989
People celebrate at the Berlin Wall and begin to dismantle it after communist East Germany opened the border between East and West Berlin on November 9, 1989 [Carol Guzy/The Washington Post via Getty Images]

Since 2003, Palestinians have marked the same date as an international day of action against Israel’s wall, which is more than four times as long and still being built. In urban areas, its concrete rises to about 9 metres (30ft), more than twice the height of Berlin’s.

But the wall is more than a physical structure. It operates alongside a wider network of checkpoints, roadblocks, gates and permits that restricts Palestinian movement across the occupied territory.

Interactive - How long is Israel's separation wall berlin wall comparison West Bank-1794199281
(Al Jazeera)

Where does the wall run?

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), about 456km (283 miles), or 64 percent, of the planned route had been built by April.

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About 85 percent of it runs inside the West Bank rather than along the Green Line, the 1949 armistice line separating Israel from the West Bank. That route determines which communities, roads and farmland are cut off from their surroundings.

23 June 2022, Israel, village of Salem: Constration workers carry on building a new Part of the Separation Wall around the village of Salem in North border of Israel with West-Bank city of Jenin. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa (Photo by Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Workers build a new section of Israel’s separation wall around the village of Salem near Nablus in the occupied West Bank on June 23, 2022 [Ilia Yefimovich/dpa picture alliance via Getty Images]

In some urban areas, the barrier is a concrete wall. Elsewhere, it is made up of fences, patrol roads, ditches and other security infrastructure.

For Palestinians, the comparison with Berlin carries a message. “It doesn’t matter how high the barriers will be, they will fall,” a Palestinian activist in Bir Nabala told Al Jazeera. “Like the Berlin Wall fell, the Palestinian wall will fall.”

A picture taken on February 11, 2020 shows the Israeli settlement of Pisgat Zeev (L), built in a suburb of the mostly Arab east Jerusalem, and the Palestinian Shuafat refugee camp (R) behind Israel''s
The Israeli settlement of Pisgat Zeev, left, and the Palestinian Shu’fat refugee camp, right, on either side of Israel’s separation wall in occupied East Jerusalem [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

How many people are cut off from their land?

The wall’s impact reaches far beyond the structure itself. Its route cuts Palestinian communities off from neighbouring towns, workplaces and farmland, disrupting livelihoods and everyday life.

More than 14,000 Palestinians live between the wall and the Green Line in an area known as the Seam Zone. To reach basic services, markets and relatives on the other side, they must pass through checkpoints.

Interactive - How the wall separates people from their communities and land West Bank-1794199287
(Al Jazeera)

Farmers are among the hardest hit. According to OCHA, about 150 Palestinian communities have land in this area. Reaching it depends on permits, prior coordination with Israeli authorities and access through designated agricultural gates.

There are about 62 such gates along the wall, and most stay closed for much of the year. During the 2025 olive harvest, 74 percent opened only on a limited number of days.

NABLUS, WEST BANK, PALESTINE - 2024/11/27: Israeli soldiers guard the gate as Palestinian farmers wait for the Israeli occupation army to open the gate of the Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh to access their olive fields in order to pick up olives during the olive harvest season in the village of Salem, east of the West Bank city of Nablus. Israel has constructed a wall encircling the lands around the Jewish-Israeli settlement of Elon Moreh, all of which are owned by Palestinians. Access for Palestinian farmers to tend their lands is restricted, with an Israeli-controlled gate opened at specific times or sometimes not at all. Despite coming from different areas, the farmers share a common bondthe rightful ownership of these lands. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Palestinians wait as Israeli soldiers guard a gate controlling access to their olive groves near Elon Moreh, east of Nablus [File: Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

In Qalqiliya, the wall wraps around much of the city, cutting it off from nearby Palestinian communities and the land around it. Journeys to neighbouring towns that were once short can now mean passing through checkpoints or taking long detours.

The wall restricts more than movement. It reshapes how communities relate to their land and places that are part of their everyday lives.

Israel’s wider system of control

The wall is only one part of a much wider network restricting Palestinian movement across the West Bank.

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As of December, OCHA documented 925 checkpoints, road gates, earth mounds and other obstacles across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. They restrict the movement of about 3.4 million Palestinians, often forcing long detours to reach work, school, hospitals and other services.

The network includes 89 permanently staffed checkpoints, 218 partial checkpoints, 232 road gates, 167 earth mounds, 114 linear closures and 105 roadblocks.

Checkpoints and road gates now make up nearly 60 percent of these obstacles, up from 15 percent two decades ago when temporary blockages, such as earth mounds and roadblocks, were far more common.

Interactive - How the wall becomes a system of restrictions checkpoint West Bank-1794199284
(Al Jazeera)

Crossing the wall itself requires permits. Of its 13 checkpoints, only three can be used by Palestinians with West Bank IDs and Israeli-issued permits to enter East Jerusalem and Israel. OCHA said these permits are hard to get and many have been revoked or suspended since the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel and the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

The wall stretches for hundreds of kilometres, but its impact cannot be measured by distance alone. It is measured in the farmland farmers struggle to reach, the communities cut off from nearby towns and the checkpoints between people and the places they need to go.

HEBRON, WEST BANK - SEPTEMBER 04: Palestinians pass through a rotating gate barriers to enter the Ibrahimi Mosque during the celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi, birth anniversary of Muslims' beloved Prophet Mohammad, while many Palestinians were unable to attend prayers due to restrictions imposed by Israeli forces on Palestinians entering and exiting the mosque in Hebron, West Bank on September 04, 2025. (Photo by Amer Shallodi/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Palestinians pass through a gate to enter the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron in the West Bank as Israeli restrictions keep many from prayers [File: Amer Shallodi/Anadolu via Getty Images]

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