At least four killed as Russia and Ukraine trade strikes overnight

Russia’s second-largest oil refinery was set on fire by drones, while Russian strikes targeted Ukrainian energy sites.

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Overnight strikes between Russia and Ukraine have killed at least four people and damaged a Russian oil refinery.

A ⁠Russian ⁠attack on a facility in Ukraine’s port ⁠city Odesa killed three people, the head of the ‌city’s military administration said on Monday. One other person was wounded and was in ⁠serious condition.

The ⁠⁠Kirishi refinery in Russia’s ⁠⁠Leningrad region was also set on fire following a Ukrainian ‌‌drone attack, Leningrad Regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Monday in a post on Telegram.

One woman was killed by falling drone debris, Drozdenko said.

The Ukrainian military’s Chief of Staff said Ukraine also hit the Morozov Plant, which produces explosives and fuel for Russian missiles used against Ukraine, near St Petersburg.

Also on Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that his country had agreed to establish a new mechanism to allow European Union funds to be deployed more quickly in response to Russian attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The Kirishi refinery is Russia’s ⁠⁠second-largest, and the Leningrad region is a major hub ‌‌for the country’s oil and grain exports via the Baltic Sea.

Leningrad’s governor also said air defence forces had downed 113 Ukrainian drones, and that an apartment in Kirishi ⁠⁠had been damaged in the ⁠⁠same overnight attack on the region.

Russian forces also struck three ⁠⁠power substations and ‌‌a cargo ship in the Black Sea that Moscow ⁠⁠said was providing ⁠⁠arms to Ukrainian forces, Russian state ⁠⁠news agencies ⁠⁠reported.

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Al Jazeera could not independently verify these claims.

Russia has deliberately attacked Ukraine’s energy and oil ⁠and gas sectors 128 times ⁠over the ⁠past week, according to Ukraine’s Energy Ministry. They insist the strikes are part of a long-term campaign to degrade Ukraine’s energy and heating infrastructure ahead of winter.

“Right now, many of our cities and communities are facing a very difficult situation with power, water, and heating supplies due to Russian strikes,” Ukraine’s president said in a post on X on Monday.

Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to “activate a special emergency mechanism” that would allow European funding “for what is needed most”.

“Our teams are already working on this,” Zelenskyy added.

The Kyiv, Dnipro, Sumy, and Donetsk regions, as well as Kherson, are facing the most acute energy crisis, the Ukrainian president said.

Upcoming negotiations

The Kremlin insisted Monday that upcoming negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States will remain in the “trilateral” format. That followed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot’s claim Monday that Europe would be represented at the talks, with France participating.

“What is set to take place in Abu Dhabi are trilateral negotiations between Russia and Ukraine under the mediation of the United States,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“As for the Europeans, there are separate channels of communication between the Ukrainians and Europeans, as well as the Americans and Europeans,” Peskov said.

Zelenskyy said he has coordinated negotiating positions in his talks with von der Leyen ahead of the Abu Dhabi talks.

“We are doing everything to ensure that the trilateral format delivers results,” Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump stoked fears that Washington will side with the Kremlin when he announced plans for a “very big” deal with Russia involving not only Ukraine but “all of Europe”.