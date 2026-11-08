Poland mourns six killed in attack as authorities launch ‘terrorism’ probe

‘Terrorism’ investigation launched after government officials say suspect likely influenced by far-right ideology.

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Poland has begun two days of national mourning after an armed man killed six people in central Krakow, as the national prosecutor’s office opened a “terrorism” investigation.

The 24-year-old Polish suspect opened fire on Saturday in the heart of Krakow’s historic city centre. A British national was among those killed, according to police, and nationals from Austria, Britain, Germany, Portugal and Russia were among the 15 wounded, authorities told the PAP news agency.

Three more bodies were later found at the suspect’s home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, about 150km (93 miles) northeast of Krakow. Police said they were his parents and a sister.

The suspect was also wounded during police action and is in critical condition in hospital.

Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office said on social media on Sunday it had “launched an investigation today into yesterday’s attack in Krakow”, adding it was probing “the killing of six people … using a firearm, and the attempted murder of many others, including police officers, this act constituting a terrorist offence”.

Daniel Prokopowicz, a spokesperson for the office, said it was “highly likely” that the killings in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski and Krakow were carried out by the same person, but that investigations were ongoing.

According to media reports, the suspect, Michal O, had a valid gun licence and no prior criminal record.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski stated the attacker was influenced by far-right and ultranationalist ideologies and views.

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Meanwhile, Krakow’s main market square and ⁠the surrounding streets remained closed on Sunday, with police allowing only essential service workers.

Many nearby cafes were closed and flags ⁠at the city hall were at half-mast. Mourners placed candles in several locations in the area.

The traditional hourly trumpet call from St Mary’s church on the square was suspended for 12 hours to commemorate the dead, the first time this has happened since 1939, the Polish Press Agency reported.