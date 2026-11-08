Mexican mayor found alive after hours-long abduction

Rio Bravo mayor freed by captors after being abducted in Zacatecas state, known for violence linked to cartel activity.

The mayor of the Mexican border town of Rio Bravo has been found alive after being abducted in the violence-ridden Zacatecas state in northern Mexico.

Federal officials said Miguel Angel Almaraz was released by his captors on Sunday, hours after being taken to the city of Zacatecas.

He was abducted while travelling with family and friends in a region that straddles the states of Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi on Saturday, when his car was intercepted by armed men, who let the others go.

Almaraz’s relatives were able to reach a town in San Luis Potosi, where they alerted authorities about the incident, according to the state’s Security Department.

Almaraz is the mayor of Rio Bravo, a municipality of about 110,000 people in Tamaulipas state, 11km (7 miles) from Mexico’s border with Texas, United States.

He was acquitted of money laundering charges in 2015, after being imprisoned for six years.

He is a member of the conservative National Action Party, but was previously associated with the left-wing Party of the Democratic Revolution.

It is unclear why Almaraz was taken. Authorities say they are investigating the case, including who might be involved in the abduction.

Zacatecas state is known for activity involving the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, both accused of attacking civilians and politicians.

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A car bomb exploded outside a municipal police headquarters in Ojo Caliente, Zacatecas state, in August, injuring 11 people and damaging about 30 homes. Officials said the attack may have been retaliation by an organised crime group after a recent arrest.

In June 2021, police discovered the bullet-ridden bodies of 18 men after an apparent gun battle between suspected drug cartels in Zacatecas state.