Trump orders DOJ to investigate Democrats for ‘threatening’ people

Trump lashed out at them on Truth Social and called the Democratic lawmakers “extortionists”.

United States President Donald Trump has ordered the ⁠⁠Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into Democrats ‌‌for “threatening a lot of people” with impeachment and other ⁠⁠forms of ⁠⁠punishment, following their midterm election victory.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump said what Democrats had done amounted to a “criminal act”, without providing evidence.

The post comes days after Democrats won control of both chambers of the US Congress from Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Democratic lawmakers and newly elected candidates have said they would pursue probes into the Trump family’s financial dealings, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as investigations into Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“The Democrats are going around threatening a lot of people,” Trump wrote, adding that some of his cabinet have been threatened with impeachment. “This is extortion at the highest level, and they should be held accountable for this.”

Trump also said, without evidence, that some Democrats were threatening his donors, whom he called “some of the most respected people anywhere in the World”. He said Democrats were targeting them for their political views, specifically calling out Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin. He gave no evidence of her threatening people over their views.

When Democrats take control of Congress in January, they will be able to conduct a range of investigations, in which they can order access to documents, summon Trump officials to testify, and hold hearings.

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Democratic Representative Robert Garcia of California, who is likely to chair the powerful House Oversight Committee, which serves as the investigative committee in the House and has broad jurisdiction and power, posted “LAWYER UP” on social media after it was clear Democrats would take the House.

During his second term, Trump has called for investigations into his political enemies, including the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), James Comey, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.