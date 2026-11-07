Pro-Russian hackers leak Italian foreign minister’s data on dark web

The prime minister blames pro-Russian hackers for the leak, as her top diplomat says the cyberthreat was ongoing.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said his personal data had been disseminated on the dark web, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blaming pro-Russian hackers for the leak.

Tajani announced in a social media post on Saturday that “for days now, cybercriminals have been publishing my personal data on the dark web and seeking further information, effectively exposing me to new threats and intimidation”.

The threats against Tajani, who is also vice prime minister of Italy, come amid a spate of hoax bomb threats across Europe that have forced flight diversions, security alerts at broadcasters, and attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems.

“They are also targeting my family; they are willing to pay for more details about me and my loved ones,” Tajani added in his X post. “My response is very simple: I will not be intimidated in any way.”

‘Matter of grave concern’

Meloni expressed solidarity with Tajani “following the revelations about the activities of pro-Russian hackers, and the publication on the dark web of personal data”.

She called attempts to sell confidential information about government officials “a matter of grave concern that must be addressed with the utmost determination”.

Tajani added in his statement that Italy’s “position on Ukraine is the political reason I have been targeted: defending the freedom of a sovereign state, taking a clear stand in support of a nation’s democracy and independence, is dangerous in the eyes of these criminal entities”.

He also suggested that the cyberthreats may also be a reaction to the Italian government’s efforts to strengthen the Foreign Ministry’s digital defences.

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Tajani did not specify what kind of information had been shared, but suggested that the cyberthreat was ongoing.

He added that the ministry was taking the threats seriously and was coordinating its response with allied countries.