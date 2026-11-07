Pope Leo hold first mass in Uruguay, urges crowd to be ‘bridge builders’

Vatican says some 40,000 people gathered to listen to the head of the Roman Catholic Church in western city of Paysandu.

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Pope Leo XIV has addressed tens of thousands of people who gathered for his first mass in western Uruguay as he continues his 12-day tour of Latin America.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church urged the crowd at Paris London Park in Paysandu on Saturday to be “bridge builders” and “share the joy” of their faith.

More than 30,000 people – many from Uruguay but also from neighbouring Argentina and Brazil – had registered in advance to attend the service, about 375km (230 miles) from the capital, Montevideo. The Vatican said another 10,000 had shown up beyond that, despite the morning rain and blustery, grey skies.

It was the first mass of Leo’s three-nation South American tour – which also includes Argentina and Peru – which had been in doubt after the 71-year-old American pope underwent lung cancer surgery last month.

The pontiff appeared to be in good health on Saturday. While flying from Rome to Montevideo, Leo told reporters his speedy recovery was due to “trusting God, good doctors, good surgeons, and overall, I think a healthy lifestyle”.

His visit to Latin America comes as the region contends with sharp political divisions, with several right-wing leaders coming to power since United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January last year. Bucking the trend, left-wing Brazilian President Lula da Silva was re-elected for a fourth term in office last month.

In Paysandu, Leo urged the crowd to “forward the mission of evangelisation with enthusiasm” and to be a “fraternal community that comes together and shares life, projects, dreams and hopes”.

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During Saturday’s address, he also paid homage to the region’s beloved mate tea, which is regularly shared among groups who drink from the same straw in a symbolic show of community.

It “teaches us to share and be together”, the pontiff said.

Approximately 60,000 people are expected to gather for a night-time prayer vigil led by the pope in Montevideo later on Saturday.

Leo’s visit to Uruguay is the first to the country by a pope in nearly four decades.

He will head to Argentina on Sunday before finishing his tour in Peru.

During his trip to Argentina, the pope will address President Javier Milei, a strong proponent of free markets and a close ally of US President Donald Trump.