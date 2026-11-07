More than 140,000 rally as new protests against rising costs sweep France

Tear gas fired in Paris and Lyon as interior minister warns authorities are ‘ready and waiting’ for rioters and looters.

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Tens of thousands of people have protested across France for a fourth consecutive weekend, in another show of anger against the government.

About 146,000 people rallied across the country to protest against the rising cost of living on Saturday, including 46,000 in Paris, the Ministry of the Interior said.

Unions put the figure at 250,000 protesters nationwide, with 75,000 in the capital.

The demonstrations come just days after an estimated 575,000 people took part in a rally organised by trade unions.

About 70,000 security personnel were deployed across the country on Saturday, with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez warning that authorities would be “ready and waiting” for anyone engaging in rioting or looting.

Clashes broke out between police and some protesters in the capital, Paris, despite a lower turnout than in previous weeks.

Footage posted online by the CLPRESS news agency showed police charging at protesters and using tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowds. A police officer was also seen hitting a protester with a baton.

Police said a group of 200 individuals attacked officers as they were arresting a man who had set fire to a rubbish bin in a square in Paris, the AFP news agency reported.

In the southeastern city of Lyon, police also fired tear gas to disperse several hundred people in the city centre who were blocking a road during an unauthorised gathering.

Reporting from the French capital, Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler said people working in a variety of jobs attended Saturday’s demonstrations in support of the student-led movement.

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“I spoke to one railway worker who told me it was really important to be here today. He said not only was it important to protest against the cost of living, but that it was also important to support young people,” Butler said.

“There is no doubt that the trade unions, who’ve been weakened in recent years, really feel there is a sense of momentum,” she said. “Many of the workers that I’ve been speaking to say this is their time to really press the government for higher salaries and better facilities.”

The demonstrations in France began in September over poor conditions and a lack of resources at French high schools. The protests later expanded to encompass a host of grievances, linked to worsening living standards. The movement continues to be led by France’s students, but people of all ages have been taking part.

This weekend’s protests take place against the backdrop of France’s upcoming presidential election, due to be held in April. Polls put far-right candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Rally first, followed by far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon of the France Unbowed party.

Melenchon unveiled his programme on Saturday to some 17,000 supporters and promised to do the opposite of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.

He pledged to stimulate the economy by capitalising on consumer spending and “through billions [of euros] that already exist”, adding that these savings “must be channelled towards our country’s ecological and social needs”.