Governing party ahead in early results of New Zealand’s knife-edge vote

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New Zealand’s governing centre-right National Party leads with 30.81 percent of votes, followed closely by the opposition centre-left Labour Party with 29.99 percent, according to early results.

The country’s Electoral Commission said on Saturday that the centrist Opportunity Party will meet the threshold to enter parliament.

Polling stations opened at 9am on Saturday (20:00 GMT Friday) and closed at 7pm (06:00 GMT Saturday).

More to come …