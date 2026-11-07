Share Casualties reported after shooting in Poland’s Krakow on social media

A shooting near the main ‌market square of Krakow in southern Poland has caused casualties.

The Krakow municipal government said on X that deaths and injuries were reported after shots were fired in a square in Poland’s second-largest city on Saturday, without adding details.

Polish police said that several people were wounded and a suspected gunman arrested following the incident.

Poland’s TVN24, citing the ⁠fire brigade, reported that ⁠two ⁠people were killed and ⁠at least 10 were ⁠injured.

A “tragic shooting” took place on Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a post on X.

“I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow,” he wrote, adding that “the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack”.

More to come…