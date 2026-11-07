BREAKING,
News|Gun Violence

Casualties reported after shooting in Poland’s Krakow

Save

KRAKOW, POLAND - NOVEMBER 7: Emergency responders gather after a deadly shooting on November 7, 2026 in the Main Market Square of Krakow, Poland. At least three were killed in the incident, according to initial reports in Polish media. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
Emergency responders gather after a shooting on November 7, 2026 in the Main Market Square of Krakow, Poland [Omar Marques/Getty Images]
By AFP, AP and Reuters
Published On 7 Nov 2026

A shooting near the main ‌market square of Krakow in southern Poland has caused casualties.

The Krakow municipal government said on X that deaths and injuries were reported after shots were fired in a square in Poland’s second-largest city on Saturday, without adding details.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

Polish police said that several people were wounded and a suspected gunman arrested following the incident.

Poland’s TVN24, citing the ⁠fire brigade, reported that ⁠two ⁠people were killed and ⁠at least 10 were ⁠injured.

A “tragic shooting” took place on Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a post on X.

“I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow,” he wrote, adding that “the police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack”.

More to come…

Advertisement