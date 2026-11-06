Share Trump says making adviser Stephen Miller White House chief of staff on social media

United States President Donald Trump has said he is making Stephen Miller his new White House chief of staff.

Trump announced it on his Truth Social account on Friday, calling Miller “one of my most trusted advisors”.

He said Miller would become chief of staff starting Monday, replacing Susie Wiles.

“Susie Wiles, who has done an outstanding job, will be moving over to the Trump Political Operation. I want to thank her for her service as Chief of Staff — She has done a great job!”

Miller has been one of Trump’s closest confidants and advisers across both his presidential terms.

He has also been the main architect behind the president’s hardline border and deportation policies, a rallying issue in the US midterm elections.

Democrats are widely expected to launch investigations into Miller upon taking control of the US House of Representatives and Senate in January.

More to come…