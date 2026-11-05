Workers strike across France, hundreds of thousands expected to protest

Demonstrators are demanding an increase in the minimum wage and higher salaries for all workers, among other reforms.

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Workers across France have gone on strike following calls by trade unions, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to take to the streets.

Protesters gathered in the southern cities of Marseille and Lyon, as well as in the western city of Nantes, on Thursday morning. A rally in Paris is scheduled to begin at 13:00 GMT.

Ahead of the demonstrations, President Emmanuel Macron convened a defence and security meeting on Wednesday to “ensure public order.”

France has seen regular protests since September, when students began demonstrating against poor conditions at public high schools. The rallies have since expanded to encompass a host of grievances linked to the rising cost of living.

Those striking on Thursday are demanding an increase in the minimum wage, higher salaries for all workers, tax reforms and better conditions in schools. Organisers said protests were expected in 260 cities and towns, with the Education Ministry expecting 16 percent of teachers nationwide to strike.

The protests come at a crucial time for France politically. The country is due to elect a new president in April next year, with incumbent Emmanuel Macron unable to run again because of a two-term limit. Polls suggest far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is the favourite to win, which would make her France’s first female president.

Reporting from Marseille, Al Jazeera’s Rebecca Collard said “these protests started in Paris with the student movement. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen them spread across the country and Marseille is one of the cities where we’ve seen some of the largest.”

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The Reuters news agency reported that riot police fired tear gas at a demonstration in Lyon.

Several European countries, including Germany and Portugal, have seen protests in recent weeks over declining living standards and a shortage of affordable housing.

France has faced criticism for its handling of the demonstrations, with several people making allegations of police violence.

Reuters reported that the upcoming G7 foreign ministers’ meeting ⁠has been moved from Marseille to Paris at the last minute, a move that follows six weeks ⁠of nationwide protests. Diplomats told Reuters the decision was “chaotic” and would harm France’s image.