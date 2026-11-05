Four people, including a child, killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

Gaza officials say more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the so-called ‘ceasefire’ took effect.

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Israeli attacks have killed at least four Palestinians, including a child, in central and southern Gaza, medical sources say, as Israeli forces keep up near-daily strikes in the enclave.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah said Abdul Rahim Walid Matar, 27, was killed at dawn on Thursday when an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a tent sheltering displaced people west of az-Zawayda.

Nasser Medical Complex said a woman was killed and two people were wounded by Israeli fire outside areas under Israeli military control in Khan Younis. A source at al-Awda Hospital said a child was killed by Israeli fire in Bureij refugee camp.

Reporting from Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera’s Ashraf Amra said Israeli forces opened direct fire on homes and tents in eastern Bureij, killing the child on the spot.

“Israeli forces on the edges of the area that directly overlooks al-Mawasi are firing heavily towards the tents of displaced people,” Amra said. He added that a man sitting inside his tent was critically wounded and taken into surgery at Nasser.

Another drone strike at Az-zawaya killed another person, medical sources told Al Jazeera, bringing the death toll to four.

An Israeli drone also struck a gathering of residents in the al-Baraka area of Deir el-Balah, wounding several people, one critically.

In the north, a source at al-Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera a Palestinian was wounded when a drone struck an apartment in al-Karama, northwest of Gaza City. Israeli artillery shelled eastern Gaza City heavily, and naval vessels fired towards the coastline.

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Local sources said Israeli military vehicles fired heavily around the Hosni al-Musaddar Mosque east of Maghazi camp, and a drone dropped a bomb nearby. No injuries were reported there. Residents east of Khan Younis reported two powerful explosions as the army blew up homes and civilian facilities inside areas it controls.

Amra said Israeli forces were also pushing forward on the eastern edges of al-Musaddar and Deir el-Balah, bulldozing homes and farmland and absorbing more land behind the so-called “Yellow Line”.

On Wednesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported three Palestinians had been killed and 21 wounded in the previous 24 hours. One of the three had died of earlier wounds.

The ministry says 1,602 Palestinians have been killed and 5,794 wounded since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025. These deaths put the overall toll since October 2023 at 74,618 killed and 175,920 wounded.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Monday that Israel had committed 5,989 ceasefire violations since the truce began. Of those, 753 came in October; among them 346 shootings, 310 bombardments and 64 home demolitions.