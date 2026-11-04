US midterms 2026: What key races remain undecided?
Alaska is still waiting for the winners of its Senate, House and gubernatorial elections.
Published On 4 Nov 2026
A Democratic romp in the midterms has rocked the US political landscape, but several closely contested races remain too close to call.
- Alaska Senate: Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is seeking to retain his seat against Democratic challenger Mary Peltola, who has a 626-vote lead. If neither candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, then it will go to ranked-choice voting under Alaska law.
- Alaska governor: Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is facing off against Republican Bernadette Wilson. Kreiss-Tomkins’s share of the vote is 49.2 percent with an estimated 74 percent of ballots counted.
- Kansas governor: Democrat Cindy Holscher has a lead of less than a percentage point over Republican Ty Masterson. Holscher’s lead is 5,557, with an estimated 98 percent of the votes counted.
- Mississippi Senate: Democratic candidate Scott Colom leads Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith by 43 votes with an estimated 96 percent of votes counted.
- Los Angeles mayor: Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is locked in a tight contest with Nithya Raman, who is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Bass has 48.9 percent of the vote, compared with Raman’s 51.1 percent, with an estimated one-third of the ballots uncounted.