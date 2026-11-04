US Midterm Elections 2026

News|US Midterm Elections 2026

US midterms 2026: What key races remain undecided?

Alaska is still waiting for the winners of its Senate, House and gubernatorial elections.

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Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola speaks at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola speaks at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. [Lindsey Wasson]
Published On 4 Nov 2026

A Democratic romp in the midterms has rocked the US political landscape, but several closely contested races remain too close to call.

  • Alaska Senate: Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is seeking to retain his seat against Democratic challenger Mary Peltola, who has a 626-vote lead. If neither candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, then it will go to ranked-choice voting under Alaska law.
  • Alaska governor: Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins is facing off against Republican Bernadette Wilson. Kreiss-Tomkins’s share of the vote is 49.2 percent with an estimated 74 percent of ballots counted.
  • Kansas governor: Democrat Cindy Holscher has a lead of less than a percentage point over Republican Ty Masterson. Holscher’s lead is 5,557, with an estimated 98 percent of the votes counted.
  • Mississippi Senate: Democratic candidate Scott Colom leads Republican incumbent Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith by 43 votes with an estimated 96 percent of votes counted.
  • Los Angeles mayor: Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is locked in a tight contest with Nithya Raman, who is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Bass has 48.9 percent of the vote, compared with Raman’s 51.1 percent, with an estimated one-third of the ballots uncounted.
    Voters cast their ballots at a polling station inside a shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, on November 2, 2026
    Voters cast their ballots at a polling station inside a shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, on November 2, 2026 [Charly Triballeau/AFP]

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