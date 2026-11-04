Talarico wins Texas Senate race, ending decades of Republican dominance

James Talarico has won the United States Senate race in Texas, the first time a Democrat has won state office since 1994.

Tuesday’s victory marks a seismic shift in Texas, which has become a standard-bearer for the Republican Party’s staunch conservative policies.

The win comes after a primary intervention by President Donald Trump, which saw him endorse scandal-ridden Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over Republican Senate candidate John Cornyn.

But Paxton failed to generate enthusiasm, even among his party, despite record-breaking spending, topping more than half a billion dollars.

The largest share came from billionaire donor Elon Musk, who spent at least $212m supporting Paxton.

Musk’s SpaceX company is based in Texas. He has also spent heavily across the country, with Democrats expected to investigate Musk’s role as head of the federal cost-cutting panel DOGE if they take control of Congress.

“It’s historic,” said Taylor Bell, a 27-year-old law student, who attended an election watch party in Houston.

“Hopefully, we see money coming back to the people of Texas, and not more of the same we’ve seen – well, my whole life at this point.”

US Congressman Christian Menefee, a Democrat who represents Houston, told those gathered that “tonight, Texas has restored the hope of a nation”.

“Tonight, I believe firmly that we can accomplish anything in this country if we just stand together and we fight back against hate and bigotry,” he said.

Yvonne Nunga, a 29-year-old who works in IT, said: “The younger generation and all the people who want a better future came out and made their voices heard.

Advertisement

“This party, this fight right now, is not about left or right. It’s about top versus bottom, and I’m so glad that we have candidates that are making this a pivotal point in their messaging,” she added.

“The current politics of the current administration is not working for the people. It’s not for the people, by the people; it’s for the billionaires bought by the billionaires.”

No ‘puppet governor’ for Trump

Tuesday also saw the surprise victory of gubernatorial Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa, whose challenge had been considered a long shot even into the final days of the race.

Hinojosa has become the first Latino governor in the history of Texas, despite Latinos making up 40 percent of the state’s population.

Alejandra Peimbert, a regional communications director for Hinojosa’s campaign, said the victory should be seen as a rebuke to the hardline immigration policies enacted during 10 years under outgoing Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott has cooperated closely with the Trump administration in its mass deportation campaign, spearheading policies that saw local law enforcement officials conduct immigration enforcement.

“I think the Latino community and our vote has been underestimated by politicians constantly,” Peimbert told Al Jazeera.

“The economy is so bad, and the horrendous things that ICE has done to our community, tearing apart families… I think my community finally had enough,” she added, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“President Trump will no longer have a puppet in a governor.”

The state has long been a Republican standard-bearer in the US. But Abbott’s tenure has been defined by a more hardline conservative lurch, with tough approaches not only to immigration, but to social welfare programmes, abortion rights, education and religious freedom.

Abbott’s supporters have touted rapid economic growth in recent years, spurred by tax cuts and regulation rollbacks.

Critics argue that the economic growth measured by these success metrics primarily rewards corporations and the wealthy, while middle- and lower-class Texans see little benefit.

Texas’s poverty rate sits above the national average, with little in the way of social safety nets.

“It’s one of the biggest things Texas can ever experience, because these are two strong candidates that took their time, they took their dedication, and focused with every community in Texas, and so they deserve this position,” said 21-year-old Dylan Sutter about Talarico and Hinojosa.

“Everything is blue. It’s like the ballot itself was painted blue by the time we were done with it.”