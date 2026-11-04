Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, wins return to US Senate

More than $450m was spent on the contest, making it one of the most expensive elections this cycle.

Democrat Sherrod Brown has mounted a successful return to the US Senate, handing a stinging defeat to Republicans who had hoped to hold on to the seat, according to Associated Press news agency projections.

Brown, who was ousted from the Senate two years ago, overcame a costly challenge by incumbent Republican Senator Jon Husted.

More than $500m was spent on advertising in the race, with US tech companies contributing tens of millions to defeat Brown. It was the second most expensive race of this midterm cycle and among the 10 costliest non-presidential races in US history, according to The Hill.

Husted, a strong ally of US President Donald Trump, was appointed to the seat in early 2025 to replace its previous holder, US Vice President JD Vance. He has supported a host of Trump’s second-term policies, including tax cuts, the Iran war and tariffs.

The Ohio race was seen as central in deciding which party controls the Senate. Both of the state’s seats are currently held by Republicans, one of whom helped secure the Senate for Republicans by beating Brown in 2024.

The cost of living was a major issue in the US Midwest, which is home to struggling former industrial cities and rural communities.

Brown championed his strong ties to labour unions and working-class communities in his bid to regain the seat. He will serve the remainder of Vance’s term, which runs until January 2029.