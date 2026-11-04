Democrat Roy Cooper flips North Carolina US Senate seat

Democrat Roy Cooper has won North Carolina’s United States Senate race, marking a significant pickup for the party as it looks to take back control of the chamber.

Cooper, a moderate former two-term governor, is the first Democrat to be elected to one of the state’s two US Senate seats since 2008, when former President Barack Obama carried it in his first White House bid.

He replaces outgoing Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who opted not to seek a third term in office after becoming a frequent critic of US President Donald Trump.

Since becoming the Democrats’ Senate nominee, Cooper consistently led his Republican opponent, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley, forcing Republicans to pull funding for Whatley’s campaign.

Cooper’s win is significant in a state that has narrowly voted for Trump three times since 2016.