Democrat Josh Turek flips Iowa Senate seat
Turek beat Republican Ashley Hinson, a US House member.
Published On 4 Nov 2026
Democrat Josh Turek has been elected to the US Senate, defeating Republican Representative Ashley Hinson.
Turek’s victory over Hinson flips a Republican-held seat and boosts Democrats’ efforts to retake control of the Senate.
A state representative since 2023, Turek competed in four Paralympics and played professional wheelchair basketball in Europe.
Hinson was endorsed by Trump, who carried Iowa in three straight presidential elections. Turek’s victory underscored Democratic gains in a state that had initially been expected to remain safely Republican.
It’s been more than a decade since a Democrat represented Iowa in the Senate. The seat is held by retiring two-term Senator Joni Ernst.