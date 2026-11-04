Democrat Josh Turek flips Iowa Senate seat

Democrat Josh Turek has been elected to the US Senate, defeating Republican Representative Ashley Hinson.

Turek’s victory over Hinson flips a Republican-held seat and boosts Democrats’ efforts to retake control of the Senate.

A state representative since 2023, Turek competed in four Paralympics and played professional wheelchair basketball in Europe.

Hinson was endorsed by Trump, who carried Iowa ⁠in three straight presidential elections. Turek’s victory underscored Democratic gains in a state that had initially been expected to remain safely Republican.

It’s been more than a decade since a Democrat represented Iowa in the Senate. The seat is held by retiring two-term Senator Joni Ernst.