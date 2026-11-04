Democrat Amy Acton beats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio governor’s race

Acton is the first Democrat to become governor of Ohio since 2006.

Democrat Amy Acton has been elected as the US state of Ohio’s next governor, delivering a stunning defeat to Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in a race that captured headlines across the country.

Acton, a physician who served as outgoing Republican Governor Mike DeWine’s top health official, faced countless attacks over her response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Spending in the hotly contested race topped an unprecedented $100m.

In the final weeks of the bitter campaign, a controversial television ad featuring her estranged mother sparked fierce backlash against Ramaswamy, who claimed responsibility for it and refused to take it down off the airwaves.

In the ad, Acton’s mother accused her daughter of lying about her childhood and suggesting she has a mental illness. But it failed to mention that Acton was removed from her mother’s custody at the age of 12 after her stepfather was charged with raping her.

Acton is the first Democrat to become governor of Ohio since 2006. She’s also the first woman ever elected to the office.