Australian government defends social media ban for under 16s in court

Government lawyers argued that social media use posed several risks to children, including depression and anxiety.

The Australian government has defended its ban on social media use by children under the age of 16 in court, as it faces a legal challenge that could have global implications.

Government lawyers argued on Wednesday that social media use posed several risks to children, including depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. They described the ban as “modest in extent” and argued that restrictions on freedom of political expression were “indirect”.

The case has been brought by US social media platform Reddit and Sydney-based rights group Digital Freedom Project. They argue that the measure is disproportionate and infringes the implied freedom of political communication under the Australian Constitution.

The country’s highest court adjourned on Wednesday after a two-day hearing and is expected to deliver its verdict in the coming months.

Last year, Australia became the first country in the world to enforce a social media ban on children under the age of 16. The measure prompted several other countries, including France and the United Kingdom, to begin exploring similar restrictions.

A defeat for the Australian government could represent a setback for other countries seeking to follow its lead.

The Australian law bans children under the age of 16 from using several social media platforms, including Reddit, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Platforms risk being fined up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($34.7m) if they fail to take reasonable measures to remove children’s accounts.

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Reddit argued on Wednesday that it should not have been included on the list of 10 age-restricted platforms and that the ban was “ill-targeted” and “over broad”.

The judges will now decide whether the benefits of the ban outweigh the restrictions on freedom of political expression.

According to government data published in July, five million social media accounts have been closed since the ban came into effect in December.

However, the government has conceded that many under-16s can still access social media by circumventing age-verification processes. It announced in June it was considering strengthening laws behind the ban, and is preparing an enforcement lawsuit.