One dead after two helicopters collide near Mount Everest in Nepal

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Two helicopters have collided in Nepal’s Mount Everest region, killing at least one person and injuring two others.

The crash happened on Tuesday as both aircraft were attempting to land just below Mount Everest base camp. Mount Everest is the world’s tallest mountain above sea level.

Footage posted online shows more than a dozen people running to safety as the helicopters crashed into the ground following a collision.

Authorities have confirmed that a 47-year-old Indian national was killed. A New Zealand national and a Nepali pilot were injured. It is not clear how many people were on board the two helicopters.

The crash happened in Pheriche village, at an altitude of 4,200 metres (13,780 feet).

The Mount Everest region can be difficult to navigate because there are no roads. Helicopters are regularly used to evacuate trekkers and guides who have had to cut their journeys short because of sickness or exhaustion. Temperatures on the mountain always remain below freezing.

Last week, a fire broke out at a hotel along the route to Mount Everest base camp. Heavy snowfall hampered efforts to extinguish the blaze.

No deaths or injuries were reported in the fire.