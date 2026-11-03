Israeli forces kill four in Gaza as fifth Palestinian dies of wounds

Nearly 1,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since a US-brokered ‘ceasefire’ took effect in October last year.

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Israeli forces have killed at least four Palestinians in attacks across Gaza, while a fifth person died of wounds sustained in an earlier assault, according to medical sources and media reports.

At least two people were killed in a gun attack and an air raid on southern Khan Younis on Monday, while a third was killed in a drone attack on the central al-Musaddar village, medical sources said.

The fourth person died in a strike on a vehicle in northern Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, according to the Wafa news agency. It identified the victim as Hani Hamed Kahil and said five others were wounded in the attack.

The Israeli military said it targeted Palestinian fighters in three strikes, but provided no further details.

Wafa reported that a fifth person, Youssef Abu Younis, also died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack on a police post in al-Mawasi on Sunday. His death brought the number of deaths reported on Monday to five.

Earlier, at least five Palestinian police officers were killed in an attack on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, three Palestinians were wounded on Monday when a minibus belonging to a community kitchen was hit in Zeitoun.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,593 Palestinians since the United States-brokered “ceasefire” began in October 2025, and wounded 5,748 others. Overall, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed at least 74,609 Palestinians and wounded 175,872 people.

The latest attacks came amid efforts to secure shelter for displaced Palestinians before winter.

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Israeli Army Radio reported that Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative of the Board of Peace, established by the US to oversee a so-called peace plan in Gaza, arrived in Israel on Monday to seek permission to bring in tents and push for steps to accelerate reconstruction.

The scale of the need in Gaza remains vast. The United Nations migration agency said on October 9 that nearly two million people required shelter assistance and half of Gaza’s tents and makeshift shelters needed replacing, leaving families exposed as winter approached.