Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera journalist in raid on West Bank home

Video of the arrest shows Israeli forces leading Montaser Nassar, who was blindfolded and handcuffed, into a military vehicle.

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Israeli forces have arrested Al Jazeera correspondent Montaser Nassar in a raid on his home in the occupied West Bank.

Nassar was arrested early on Tuesday from his home in Dura, near the city of Hebron.

Video of the arrest shows Israeli forces leading Nassar, who was blindfolded and handcuffed, into a military vehicle.

We’ll bring you more details as they become available…