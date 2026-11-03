Explosions hit Iran’s Qeshm Island as US media report US strikes in Hormuz

Iranian media report several explosions in Qeshm Island and Bandar Lengeh as US media say the US military had carried out the strikes.

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Several explosions have been heard on Iran’s Qeshm Island, as media outlets in the United States reported that the US military had carried out what officials called “defensive strikes” in the Strait of Hormuz.

The blasts came in rapid succession late on Monday, according to Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency. Witnesses told the agency they saw two planes flying in the sky over the island, which is located off Iran’s southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz.

The semi-official Fars news agency said explosions were also heard in the port city of Bandar Lengeh, coming from the direction of the sea.

The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that the US military had carried out the strikes.

Some officials told the Journal the strikes were defensive, aimed at restricting Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. One official said the US had deliberately kept the campaign quiet to avoid signalling a return to major combat operations.

The Associated Press news agency also cited a US official as saying that the US had conducted defensive strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. The official said “Iranians using surface to air missiles against U.S. assets” had been targeted.

Reporters with Fox News and Axios said the attacks were in response to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) firing at a US aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Citing a US official, Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said the incident did not mark “the start of expanded strikes by the US”.

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There was no immediate comment from authorities in Iran or the US.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC had claimed it had captured two US reconnaissance drones south of Qeshm using electronic warfare systems and destroyed an MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The alleged US attacks come on the eve of crucial midterm elections, with US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party expected fighting to keep control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

They also came amid intensifying diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed US attacks on Iran.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform on Monday, suggested a deal with Iran could happen soon.

“Oil Prices are dropping like a rock, down almost $10 a Barrel, a record, because people feel that there will not be a war with Iran,” he wrote. “Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!”

Earlier, when asked by reporters if he was considering striking Iran ⁠after Tuesday’s midterm elections, Trump replied “no”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei meanwhile said that “the ball is in the US court” and that Tehran’s demands for peace had been clearly communicated to Washington.

He said Iran’s proposed plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz had been condensed and could be implemented within two days if Washington met Tehran’s conditions. These included lifting the naval blockade of Iranian ports and securing an end to hostilities, paving the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and renewed negotiations.