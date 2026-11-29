Speaking to Al Jazeera, Ukraine’s president says recent attacks did not target Libya’s people or ports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv is ready for a front-line ceasefire with Russia while seeking to reassure Libya that he respects its sovereignty after a Ukrainian attack on a Russian vessel in the port of Benghazi.

In an interview in Kyiv with Al Jazeera that was broadcast on Sunday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to pause the fighting along “the contact line” but will not recognise Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian land.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no willingness to withdraw Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, leaving Kyiv with the position: “Let’s stop here and go to diplomacy.”

However, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will not formally recognise Russia’s annexation of its occupied territories. Ukrainian homes, cities and towns “are ours”, he said, even if they have been destroyed.

He also warned that Putin may try to “go further” if Kyiv were to offer land in exchange for peace.

With the war approaching its five-year mark, Russia occupies about 19 percent of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, although its advances have slowed this year. Both countries have recently stepped up attacks targeting bridges, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data conflict monitor, while Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is preparing a major attack on Ukraine’s power grid heading into winter.

Efforts by the United States to broker an end to the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of Ukrainian civilians, have made little progress aside from a series of prisoner swaps.

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Surrendering territory unjust, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said he believes the US sincerely wants to see an end to the war but urged Washington to tighten pressure on Moscow through more sanctions and consider a major new military aid package for Kyiv.

He said he hopes US President Donald Trump will keep pursuing an end to the war without putting the price of peace solely on Ukraine. Pushing Kyiv to surrender territory would be unjust and a mistake for everyone, including the US, he said.

Saying Ukraine has bipartisan support, Zelenskyy added that he and his team would work directly with the new Democratic-controlled US Congress, which will take office on January 3. His priority is for the White House and Congress to compel Putin to negotiate an end to the war, he said.

The Ukrainian president also addressed controversy surrounding a recent Ukrainian attack on Russian vessels in Libyan waters.

One attack on a warship at Benghazi’s port in eastern Libya killed two naval officers of the self-styled Libyan National Army, according to the eastern-based forces in Libya, which is governed by two rival administrations. The other is the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

Zelenskyy described Russian warships transporting weapons as legitimate targets but stressed that Ukraine does not want escalation in the North African country.

He said he wants to make clear to the Libyan people that Kyiv respects their sovereignty and did not target them or their ports.