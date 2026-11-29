Congress party accuses Meta of censoring content, but the social media giant says it is following the country’s IT laws.

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Protests have been growing in India against social media company Meta for allegedly restricting content on its platforms.

Demonstrators say the parent company of Facebook and Instagram is automatically blocking items seen as damaging to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company based in the United States says it is abiding by India’s IT laws.

But the opposition Congress party has filed a lawsuit alleging 5.4 million content restrictions.

Here’s what we know about the protests and what they mean for India’s freedom of speech:

Why is India’s opposition party protesting?

On November 25, India’s main opposition Congress party sued Meta for taking down its content, images of party members and its leader Rahul Gandhi. It has also accused Meta of blocking political posts.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Indian Youth Congress’ lawsuit was filed by lawyer Rishav Ranjan at the Delhi High Court and argues that Meta has made some posts of the political group’s members “unavailable in India” and that the automated system is catching far more than “exactly identical” copies.

The posts, including a birthday greeting between party workers, a wedding invitation handed to Gandhi and a tribute to his ⁠⁠⁠⁠father, have only Gandhi’s name or photograph in common, the lawsuit says. The petition says the restrictions threaten to cut the main opposition party off from voters ahead of state elections due early next year.

According to the lawsuit, Manu Jain, social media head for the Congress party’s youth wing, said India’s IT rules have become “an instrument for the suppression of lawful political expression”.

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On Saturday, youth wing activists protested outside Meta’s headquarters in Haryana, accusing the company of acting in the interests of Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The youth wing posted on X that the protests were dispersed by police with activists being hit with water cannon and drenched in “filthy” water. A few Congress party supporters were detained, according to Reuters.

Akshay Lakra from the Indian Youth Congress told Al Jazeera that Meta was clearly at fault.

“There are lakhs [one lakh equals one hundred thousand] of accounts, posts being taken down citing such rules and regulations … automated system. Who gave them the automated system? Mark Zuckerberg could clearly have said ‘I won’t apply with these (sic) norms’,” he told Al Jazeera.

The government has dismissed the accusations that it’s cracking down on dissent.

“If they say the government is pressurising, they should say how. So, the narrative is only an allegation. It’s never substantiated,” BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal said.

Has Meta been taking down content in India?

Meta’s online disclosures show it restricted access to 5.44 million items of content in India in the first half of 2026, about 130 times the 41,357 restricted in the previous six months. It restricted nearly 70,000 items in the whole of last year.

Subhangi, a blogger who has been covering demonstrations across India in recent months, told Al Jazeera that her Instagram account has been blocked twice.

“But now what has happened is all the posts are getting shadow-banned. My followers are constantly complaining ‘we cannot see your posts, are you not posting? Are you not doing this’? ”

Manjul, whose political cartoons get millions of views, is also all too familiar with Meta restrictions – he says his posts have been taken down and he’s been unable to go live, with no explanation why.

“Whatever is happening, whatever we are experiencing, it seems like there are certain instructions that Meta is following it blindly and that’s why all these accounts and posts are being taken down,” he told Al Jazeera.

But Meta has said it is neutral towards all political parties and bound by Indian laws. Content restrictions are part of an automated process, it said, implemented to comply with the country’s updated IT rules, which require platforms to block identical copies of content.

How do India’s IT laws censor content?

Historically, officials at the IT ministry and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have relied on Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, to demand that social platforms pull down content.

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Section 69A, which was passed in October 2000, gives India’s IT ministry the right to remove online content deemed harmful to the country’s national security and “public decorum”. But it must follow a judicial process under which the ministry requests permission to remove online content from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), examines the content, then decides whether to censor it.

Then in October 2024, Modi’s government launched the Sahyog platform, extending the power to issue takedown demands to all federal and state government agencies, and even district-level officials and the police.

Since Sahyog became operational, different government agencies have issued 294 takedown requests.

The government also requires all social media platforms, such as X and Meta, to sign up to the Sahyog portal. But X has resisted, saying doing so will subject it to “arbitrary censorship”. The company owned by Elon Musk has sued the Modi government for unlawfully censoring content.

In February this year, India’s IT laws were altered again, requiring social media platforms to remove content deemed unlawful by an authority within three hours rather than 36. The law says big tech platforms such as YouTube, X and Meta must deploy technical measures such as “automated tools” to find “exactly identical” content and remove it.

The changed law also requires “appropriate human oversight” and periodic review of the automated tools for accuracy and bias. Platforms that fail to comply risk losing “safe harbour”, the legal protection that shields them from liability for what users post.

What does all this mean for freedom of speech in India?

Digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation has criticised India’s new IT system.

In an X post on Friday, IFF said that “censorship by automation is still censorship”.

In a statement in March, the group urged the Indian government to “halt any move to decentralise Section 69A blocking powers further”.

“Platforms must also do more than send boilerplate messages,” it said then.

“They should provide meaningful notice, preserve records for challenge and publish granular transparency reporting given online censorship also impacts the public right to receive information.”

Internet shutdowns have also raised free speech concerns in India.

The world’s most populous nation recorded 65 internet shutdowns in 2025, according to Access Now.